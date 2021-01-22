Thomas Otto Harder, 77, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Judith Ann Maloni of Chagrin Falls. Tom was born in La Crosse, to Otto Christian Harder and Bertha Mathilda Thompson. He was also a loving father to his three children, Christopher “Chris” Harder (Lori) of Jackson, Wyo., Jennifer Harder Krans (Stephen) of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Elizabeth A. Harder (Bryan Liew, deceased) of St. Lazare, Quebec, Canada, and their mother, Alice Tate Bram of Madison, Wis. He was also the beloved grandfather of Alexander Thomas Krans.

Tom is also survived by two sisters, Thelma Harder Gunderson of Woodburn, Ore., and Janice R. Endicott (Richard) of Viroqua. Also surviving are two stepsons, David J. Maloni and Michael J. Maloni; and seven stepgrandchildren, Matthew J., Josefina R., Anne Marie, Mary Sue, Sela D., Max T. and Dekker I. Maloni. Tom is predeceased by his parents; and his brother, William Harder.