Thomas Ray Granger
Thomas Ray Granger

BLOOMINGDALE — Thomas Ray Granger, 78, of Bloomingdale passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. Thomas was born Dec. 20, 1942, to Raymond and Edith (Glass) Granger. Thomas served his country in the Marine Corps for over four years.

Thomas is survived by his four children, Jason Granger, Erin (James) Pickar, Raven (Sam) Granger, and Justice (Denise) Granger; grandchildren, Marissa Pickar and Hunter Granger; brother, Paul; sisters, Beverly Jean (John) Kramer, Linda Larson, Jane (Greg) Woolman, and Janet (Kish) Kuehnert; special friends, Jeff, Cathy, Joelle, Dale, Tony and Scott.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Marshall.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date. The Roth Family Cremation Center is serving the family.

