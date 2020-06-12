Veda G. Buros passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua.
Veda was born April 4, 1921, in Steuben, Wis., the daughter of Charles E. and Emily B. Muender. Veda graduated from Viroqua High School in 1938. She was known throughout the area as a vocal soloist and a member of a popular singing trio that included Jan Nelson and Idelle Lucas. After graduation she worked in a number of Viroqua’s businesses, including Federal Land Bank offices, Clark’s Buick Dealership and First State Bank. She was married to Clayton Buros, who passed away Dec. 7, 2006. Veda and Clayton were local entrepreneurs who fostered a number of local businesses, including a roller skating rink, The Tog Shop men’s clothing store, and most recently a discount clothing and shoe store, in the old armory building on Main Street.
Veda was part of a family of nine and was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters. She is survived by one brother, Percy Muender, wife, Diane, of Rockford, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.
Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua assisted the family. No visitation or funeral will be held due to the national quarantine restrictions of the current pandemic. Interment will be private in Viroqua’s cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.