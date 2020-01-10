Vernon Peterson

ONTARIO — Vernon “Pete” Peterson, 87, Norwegian Valley Rd., rural Ontario, passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his loving family, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Brush Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ontario. Burial will follow in the Brush Creek Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton.
It was Pete’s desire to have his funeral service at his beloved little Brush Creek Church; unfortunately it is a small church (not everyone will fit). Therefore, the family is having a celebration of life with lunch immediately following the funeral from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cashton Community Hall in Cashton.
In lieu of flowers, Pete’s family has requested that memorials be given in his memory, so that they may donate money to several of his favorite charities.
Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements.
