Vicki Ramona Carter passed away into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by five generations of family Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home in Richland Center, Wis.
She was born March 18, 1938, to Mary Francis (Timberlake) and Verril Pearlue Johnson in La Harpe, Ill. She was united in marriage to James “Doc” Carter, Dec. 26, 1954, at Durham Church, where she and Doc were members.
Vicki and Doc moved to Wisconsin in 1970, from La Harpe to Readstown, where they raised their five children. Vicki was an active member of Sweet Adeline’s as well as the Intl. award winning ladies barbershop quartet known as the “Patterns in Sound.”
Vicki and Doc farmed in rural Readstown and spent many years each other’s company as they held many jobs and worked together as a couple, most of their life including 25 years of driving school bus.
Vicki was very active and loved to serve her church and community and volunteered for many causes over the years. She had beautiful flowers gardens and easily recognized the many species of plants and flowers. She had a wonderful knack for decorating as well. Vicki served on many committees over the years, including her service to the Eagle School Board.
Vicki’s life was full and blessed by her family that survive her, including her loving husband of 65 1/2 years, Doc; and her children, Robin (Mick) Cosgrove of Richland Center, Rick (Cindy) Carter of Dale, Wis., Rory (Kelly) Carter of Omro, Wis., Regina (Blair)Collins of Coon Valley, Ron (Toni) Carter of Richland Center; 17 grandchildren;38 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Lana (Roger) Johnston of Westby; and a brother, Larry (Joyce) Johnson of Springfield, Ill.; sister-in-law, Elaine Grundy of Thayer, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Vicki’s legacy lives on through the blessings and life lessons of deep love for family, that she and Doc instilled in their children and generations that followed.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Harold Wicks; a brother, Richard Wicks; father and mother-in-law, Oscar and Effie Carter; sister-in-law, Emogine Howe.
A celebration of Vicki’s life is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, at Richland Center Fellowship, at 26700 Fellowship Lane, Richland Center. A time of visitation with family will be held from 10 a.m. to noon with a formal service at noon, followed by a luncheon in the Fellowship’s Heritage Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eagle School Scholarship Fund, Greater Richland Area Cancer Elimination (G.R.A.C.E.) or Agrace Hospice Care.
The Clary Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com.
