Walter Frederick Benck Jr., 67, of Viroqua passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, after suffering a heart attack. He was born Feb. 14, 1953, to the late Walter and Phyllis (Boecker) Benck. He was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crete, Ill., and graduated in 1971, from Crete-Monee High School in Illinois. He worked as a custodian at Crete-Monee School District until 1993. He moved to Viroqua in 1997. He worked as a part-time custodian for the Family and Children’s Center in Viroqua.
Survivors include his siblings, James (Charlene) Benck of Crete, Catherine Gebert of Aliquippa, Pa., Christine (John) Hothan of Crete, Laura (James) Pleskunas of Orland Park, Ill., and Andrew (Shelly) Benck of La Farge; his nieces and nephews, Tammy Benck of Beecher, Ill., Jamie Benck of Beecher, Mark (Sheryl) Gebert of Appleton, Wis., Brian (Cyndi) Gebert of Chicago Heights, Ill., Eric (Kimberly) of Liberty Township, Ohio, Angela (Cody) George of Aliquippa, Amanda (Patrick) Blanford of Warrenville, Ill., Alexander (Fannie) Hothan of Chicago, Russell (Elizabeth) Pleskunas of Tinley Park, Ill., and Neal Pleskunas of Quincy, Ill.; great-nieces and nephews, Justin and Jacob Benck, Nathan, Katrina, and Sophia Gebert, Breanna and Brian Gebert Jr., Hannah Gebert, Lukas and Owen George, Luis and Noah Hothan, Lucia, Skylar, and Leo Pleskunas, and Graham Pleskunas.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother-in-law, Curtis Gebert.
A memorial service is being planned for the spring of 2021. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Walter’s family would like to thank the staff members at the Family and Children’s Center in Viroqua, for giving him employment and making him feel part of the team.
