VIROQUA/KENOSHA, Wis. — Wesley “Wes” Otto Dahl, 82, of Viroqua and formerly of Kenosha passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at 2:15 p.m. at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua, surrounded by family. Wes was born in Vernon County to Otto and Laura (Myhre) Dahl, he graduated from Viroqua High School in 1956. In 1959 he married Annette Olson in La Crosse.
Wes spent 28 years on the Kenosha Fire Department. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 1984, Captain in 1988, and House Captain in 1989. He retired at the age of 53. Wes owned Dahl Siding for 28 years and managed rental properties. Wes was known for his sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He has left us with too many funny stories and memories that will be alive in our hearts for a lifetime. Wes was a member of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha, for 40 years and 20 years at Good Shepard in Viroqua. Wes and Annette traveled for many years and enjoyed his retirement with many different trips. He loved attending all the family events with his children and grandchildren, sports, hunting, graduations and weddings. Many good memories at the schoolhouse with family and friends.
Wes is survived by his wife of 61 years, Annette; children, Jeffrey (Lisa) Dahl, Ron (Chris) Dahl, Julie (James) Kosup, Susan Hardy, Steve (Brenda) Dahl; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by siblings, Orla Young, Audrey Manders, Anita (Lester) Bina, David (Elaine) Dahl, Charles Dahl and Verlyn (Mary) Dahl; and a brother-in-law. Howard Hotlen. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charlene Hotlan; two brothers-in-law, Bill Manders and Melvin Young; one sister-in-law, Oknan Dahl; one niece; and three nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Honors were provided by the Viroqua and Kenosha Fire Departments.
Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
