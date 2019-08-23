VIROQUA — Weston “Wes” DeWayne Mack, 78, of Viroqua died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, surrounded by loving family and caregivers at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua. Wes went to his eternal home after a brief battle with multiple myeloma.
Wes was born July 31, 1941, in Lanesboro, Minn., to Vern and Verna (Olson) Mack. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran in Lanesboro. Wes attended Lanesboro High School and St. Olaf College (1959-63), where he played football and baseball. He married Karen Detert, April 2, 1966, in Ceylon, Minn., at St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Wes served as a teacher for six years at Ceylon High School and 34 years in Viroqua area schools, teaching Jr. High health and science and he coached high school football.
In his retirement, Wes worked with Vosseteig Funeral Home. Wes was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and served on the Viroqua City Council. He volunteered with multiple organizations throughout the community, including Living Faith Food Pantry, Toys for Tots, McIntosh Memorial Library, Vernon Trails and the Boy Scouts of America, having been an Eagle Scout himself. He took great joy in serving others. Wes’ passions in life were his faith, family, backyard football games with his grandkids, serving as all-time quarterback (GOAT), his love of gardening and keeping a beautiful yard, bicycling for fitness and causes (LLS, Trek 100, Aides Rides), and mentoring many students throughout his lifetime, including Challenge Academy.
Wes is survived by his loving family, wife, Karen; two daughters, Kristine Lynne (David Ficken) and Melissa Kaye (Bill Grinde); four grandchildren, Rebeka, Tigist and Abush Ficken and Will Thompson; sister, Sheila Wilson; brother, Dean Mack (Trina Solano); sister-in-law, Joanne Eversman; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Wes is preceded in death by his parents; parent-in-laws, Dick and Zelda Detert; brother-in-law, David Wilson; and brother-in-law, Brian Eversman.
The family would like to thank Chaithanya Bhaskar, MD and the Gundersen Oncology staff; Deb Gallagher, NP; David Chakoin, MD; the wonderful staff at the Bland Bekkedal Hospice Center in Viroqua; Pastor Yvonne Marshall, and the multitude of family and friends who have been so supportive through this journey. They would also like to thank the community of Viroqua.
Funeral services for Wes will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., in Viroqua. Pastor Yvonne Marshall will officiate will burial to follow the service at Viroqua Cemetery. Friends may call during visitations from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday evening, Aug. 16, or from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning before the service.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care or for a Scholarship to be established in Wes’ name.
Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker in Viroqua, is serving the family, (608) 637-2100.
