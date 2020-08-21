Willard Carlow, 82, of Viroqua died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. He was born in Baraboo, Wis., Aug. 6, 1938, to the late Elvin and Mary (Kindschi) Carlow. He married Ann Madison Dec. 31, 1960. Willard was a biology and science teacher for 35 years. He taught in Huxley, Iowa for two years and moved to Viroqua in 1962, where he taught for 33 years. His hobbies included biking, backpacking, working outdoors and square dancing. He was a referee for girl’s volleyball and had an impressive squirrel collection.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Carlow; his sisters, Shirley Olson of Viroqua and Carolyn (Marty) Hines of Reedsburg; his sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Crabtree of Tennessee and Bonnie Madison of Port Charlotte, Fla.; his nephew, Brian (Cara) Wolenec; his niece, Dawn (Matt) Williams; his great-nephew and nieces, Jonathan, Jessica, Madison and Luke; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; aunts, uncles and other relatives.
A private family burial is being planned for a later date. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Donations appreciated to the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua.
