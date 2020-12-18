Willeene “Willie” N. Lins, 84, of Viroqua passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Bethel Home. She was born July 29, 1936, in Atlanta, Ga., to the late James and Hazel (Foster) Chupp. For most of her childhood, she was raised by her grandmother. She married LeRoy Otterson and lived in Minnesota for 24 years. They later divorced. She then married Florian Lins and lived in Readstown, until his death. She then moved to Viroqua. She loved to walk, quilt and spend Christmas with her daughter, Laura, and granddaughter, Chelsea.
Survivors include her three children, Ron Otterson, Bill Otterson, and Laura (Byron) Hill; one stepson, Gary Lins; two stepdaughters, Karen and Dierdre; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; one sister, Hazel Ratcliff; her special friends, Nancy and Daryl Ertl and Kevin Alexander; other relatives and friends.
Willie was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Tim and Tom Otterson; her husband, Florian Lins; her siblings, Marion Rauch and Wesley Chupp.
In lieu of flowers, donations to he Bethel Home appreciated.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. today, Friday, Dec. 18, at the Viroqua Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Willie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff members at the Bethel Home for the compassionate care they provided and her neighbors, Gary and Yvonne, for being there for her.
