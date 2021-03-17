William Charles Chart

William “Bill” Charles Chart, 75, of Viroqua, formerly of Rochester, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, March 6, 2021. Bill was born in Burlington Hospital Nov. 8, 1945, the son of the late John J. and Marie (nee. Robers) Chart. Bill grew up in Rochester and was a 1963 graduate of Waterford Union High School. Bill was first employed by Nestle Corp. in Burlington for eight plus years and then worked for the Racine County Highway Department where he had retired in 2003 after 30 years. On Nov. 9, 1968, he married Darlene T. Duehring. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing, was a lifetime member of the Racine Instinctive Bowmen, and a member of the Viroqua Eagles Club # 2707.