William Everson

William “Billy” Louis Martin Everson, 58, of Viroqua died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua. He was born Oct. 14, 1961, to Betty (Larson) and Martin Everson.
Billy loved and always had time for his family and friends. Just like his mom got him into golfing, he did his best to get his children hooked with his favorite spots being Viroqua Hills, Serendipity and Snowflake.
Billy was an avid photographer, often focusing on capturing a moment, stopping by the side of the road for perfect sunsets and cloud formations. His favorite subjects included his family and especially grandchildren. He took his camera everywhere.
Billy worked hard every day until he no longer could. He had a lot of different jobs like grounds keeping, setting monuments, milk truck driving, and much more. He often said that in another life he would’ve been a pilot.
Billy was a member of Eagles Aerie #2707. He loved to have fun; playing pool, singing karaoke and telling stories. He was a natural comedian and his friends may know him as Ed, Willis, Billerbob and many other nicknames. God bless our memories of Billy.
William is survived by his children, Stuart (Katy) Everson, Logan (Robert Kowalewski) Everson, Raina Everson and Kori Everson; his grandchildren, Stella, Hank, Seela and Selma; his mother, Betty Everson; his sister, Shawna (Mike) Nevil; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Martin; his grandparents; and his best friend, Cory Herried.
Funeral services for William will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., in Viroqua. Pastor Yvonne Marshall will officiate. Friends may call on the family during a visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. A reception will follow the service at the church hall.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred in Billy’s name.
On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua is serving the family, (608) 637-2100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.