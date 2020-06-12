William Paul

DE SOTO/LAWLER, Iowa — William “Cabin Will” Paul, 51, of De Soto, formerly of Lawler, died in his home Thursday, March 19, 2020.
On June 12, 2020, Will will be laid to rest in a graveside ceremony at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, in his hometown of Lawler. Will was buried next to his beloved mother and grandparents. Will was honored during this ceremony for his service in the U.S. Army.
Friends and family are encouraged to attend a celebration of life for Cabin Will from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 27, at Pork’s Hilltop Bar in De Soto. Will’s family asks that you remember him by sharing a drink, a story, and a laugh with them. Lunch will be served; guests are free to bring a salad or dessert to share.
William “Cabin Will” Joseph Paul, 51, was born Feb. 5, 1969, the first of two children born to the union of Mary Speltz (Paul) and Dennis Paul. During his formative years growing up in Lawler, Will played Little League Baseball, enjoyed time riding bike with his brother and friends, spending time on the farm with his grandparents, and hunting, fishing, and trapping with his brother. Will worked for local farmers, picking rock, baling hay, and helping with chores. Will later worked at Cutsforth’s Pizza Kitchen, and Grove’s Pizza. It was during these formative years that Will learned the value of hard work, determination, and the trials and tribulations of running a successful business; traits that would come to bear fruit later in his life, and values he passed on to his younger brother.
In 1986, immediately following his junior year of high school, Will enlisted in the U.S. Army, and completed basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo. After basic training, Will returned to Iowa and graduated from Turkey Valley High School in 1987. During his high school days, Will was involved in band, and enjoyed hanging out with his friends and classmates, creating lifelong friendships. After graduation, Will worked briefly in the Lawler area, before making the decision to become an active duty soldier in the Army. This decision turned into a lifelong military career for Will, during which time he was stationed in Washington, Louisiana, Texas and Iowa. During his career in the Army, Will was stationed in Babenhausen, Germany, where he was deployed to Bosnia, in a U.N. peacekeeping mission. In 2002, upon returning to Iowa, Will volunteered to become a recruiter for the U.S. Army. In 2008, Will became the Army’s Recruiter of the Year, and was recognized and awarded by the Army’s highest ranking officer. In 2008, Will retired from the U.S. Army at the rank of Sargent First Class (E-7), faithfully serving his country for over 22 years. Will had three children, Kelcey of Shawnee, Kan., Marcel (Liz) of Burlington, Ky, and Bailey of Palo, Iowa.
Following his Army retirement, Will became the owner of Riverview Cabins in De Soto, and “Cabin Will” was born. Will returned to values learned in his youth; hard work, determination, as well as learning how to operate a successful business. Cabin Will successfully owned and operated Riverview Cabins from 2010 until the time of his death in 2020. The purchase of Riverview Cabins allowed Will’s life to come full circle, as he returned to the location he was first taught how to fish. Will’s childhood memories and his love of fishing the Mississippi River originated and were developed at Blackhawk Park in Wisconsin, only a few miles from his home and business in De Soto. By owning and operating his cabin rental business, it gave Will the opportunity to hang the “Gone Fishing” sign on his office door as often as possible. It also provided Will a place to host his brother, mother, and father, taking them to his favorite fishing spots as often as they could get away, or succumbed to his repeated requests.
In March 2020, Will died following a brief but intense illness. He is survived by his three children, Kelcey, Marcel (Liz), and Bailey; his father, Joe Speltz; his brother; Jim Paul;, sister-in-law, Jo Paul; as well as his many beloved cousins, aunts, uncles, and lifelong friends. Will was preceded in death by six grandparents, James and Marcella Schmitt, Evelyn and Joe Bodecker, and Marie and Red Speltz; his father, Dennis Paul;, and his beloved mother, Mary Speltz.
Will is remembered as a soldier for his 22 year career of service in the U.S. Army, his love of fishing and being on the water, for his love of deer and pheasant hunting, and playing intense games of euchre, often being very lucky at it. Will played in several softball leagues in his younger years, and most recently competed in pool leagues in the area. Will was an intense Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs fan, often taunting rival fans, and losing, then honoring silly but friendly wagers. Will enjoyed cutting and trimming trees, and wheeling and dealing with friends. Will was always ready to share a story over a few drinks, recalling many great memories, family moments, or stories about catching fish. Will was always willing to help family and friends in any way he could. Will will be deeply missed as a brother, a son, a father, and a friend.
