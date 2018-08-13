Willoughby Fouts Donnellan, 86, passed away peacefully Aug. 6, 2018, in Viroqua surrounded by loved ones.
Willoughby “Billie” was born in Chicago, in 1931, to Martin and Josephine Marie Lieberman Fouts.
She is survived by her four children, Jefferson Brooks Fraser, Kathleen (Donnellan) Wheeler, Andrea Conway Donnellan and Tamara Donnellan Ringas; her eight grandchildren; and her great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Hugo Jesse Fouts.
As the daughter of an interim Presbyterian minister, Willoughby moved from Chicago, at the age of five and lived in many states during her lifetime. She graduated from Akron Community School, Akron, Mich., in 1949 and then attended University of Michigan, where she received a bachelor of science in 1953 and Doctor of Medicine in 1958. In 1956, she was co-author of an article in the Journal of Pharmacology and Therapeutics. Willoughby never lost her love for Chicago and returned there in 1965, to raise her four children, with her former spouse, William Lorne Donnellan. After seeing them off to college, she returned to Wheaton College and in 1985, received her Master of Science degree in marriage and family counseling. She counseled in the greater Chicago area, until her retirement in 2003, fulfilling her life-long passion of practicing psychology. Willoughby loved gardening, ice skating, singing in the choir, playing the piano, traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and the companionship of her pets. She traveled to every continent and made a point of taking her grandchildren on trips. She visited all of the Seven Wonders of the World, finishing the last few with her daughter, Tamara. She climbed Machu Picchu in 2011, the year of her 80th birthday and her final adventure abroad was to Spain and Portugal, with Tamara in 2016, when she was 84.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at St. John's United Church, 225 W. Lincoln Ave, Chesterton, Ind., 46304, with a luncheon to follow.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please donate in honor of Willoughby to: Doctors without Borders, 40 Rector St., 16th Floor, New York, N.Y., 10006, https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime-t5.cfm.
The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua, is proudly assisting the family.
