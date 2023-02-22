Tim Gaskell knows the law

Last fall I traveled from the Milwaukee area to represent my family in a sensitive court case in which Tim Gaskell was the prosecuting District Attorney. My experience in a courtroom had been very minimal and I learned quickly nothing is like what you see on TV.

I sat in the courtroom for 3-1/2 days listening, observing and learning. I admit the first day and a half more than once I asked myself why Mr. Gaskell wasn’t objecting to things the defense attorney said or arguing with the judge?! By the second day, though, I realized he knew the law – he was there to do his job and that didn’t include arguing about things that would be a waste of his breath.

I also saw him as a very kind man toward my family members and who accepted me as someone my family had trusted to represent them and he went out of his way to ensure the judge realized that. I watched him wipe tears from his eyes at one point in the trial because the victim he was representing had come to mean that much to him. I was in the room when he presented facts to my family member and then let her decide what action she wanted to take – without pushing his own opinion on her – another example of Tim being able to set his own feelings aside and be impartial, something a judge must be able to do.

An officer, an assistant DA and a victim advocate talked to me about Tim, speaking very highly of him both as a person and as a district attorney.

If I had a chance to vote for Tim Gaskell for judge of Vernon County I would not hesitate.

Linda Warren, Milwaukee

Gaskell’s years of experience invaluable

I am Jayne Ballwahn, lifetime resident of Vernon County. I want to show my family’s support of Tim Gaskell for Vernon County judge.

Having seen Tim in action in the courtroom and personally witnessing his compassion and understanding with victims going through difficult times in their lives while at the same time following the law, goes beyond expectation. Tim’s 32 years of experience with just about every type of situation is invaluable and a must in the courtroom. His integrity, impeccable character, knowledge of the law and organizational skills are the basis for my recommendation. I know Tim cares deeply about our community and our families and yet he is able to put his feelings aside while in the courtroom, knows and abides by the law, something essential in a judge. When comparing resumes, Tim outperforms his opponent by far. Tim is the best candidate for Vernon County Judge.

Please get out to the polls in April and vote for Tim Gaskell as our next judge for Vernon County!

Jayne Ballwahn, Victory

Support Gaskell for Vernon County judge

I am writing in support of Tim Gaskell for Vernon County judge in the April 4 election. I have worked as a court reporter in this district for over 20 years and spent countless hours in courtrooms across the state over the past four decades.

I worked with Tim on a nearly daily basis for six years in his role as the Vernon County District Attorney and before that when he was a defense attorney. Tim has decades of experience in criminal law, which is a very important factor to consider when selecting a judge because the vast majority of cases that come before the court are criminal cases. Experience matters. Tim possesses all the qualities required for the very serious task of managing Vernon County’s busy court docket. He is organized, patient, respectful, knowledgeable about the law and he gives careful consideration to each case he handles.

Most importantly, Tim is a person of integrity. He is passionate about his work and has been a tireless advocate for victims of crime in Vernon County over the past 20 years. I urge you to join me in supporting Tim Gaskell for Vernon County judge on April 4.

Sue Veres, Official Court Reporter, 7th Judicial District