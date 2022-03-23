2021 Westby Syttende Mai Princess Genevieve Haugen says farewell

Unfortunately, everything must come to an end. As we look forward to crowning the 2022 Westby Syttende Mai Princess and her court very soon; we reminisce on this past year. A year filled with memories, laughs, jokes, pictures, and much more. First Attendant Anna Dregne and Second Attendant Raegan Davey and I were reminded frequently from our advisers that we were a “unique court.” This royalty court and their families have loved soaking up every minute of promoting and representing this generous community.

Advocating for an extraordinary Norwegian festival throughout my reign has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. I reflect on my year now, knowing I will always call it my year of service. Since being crowned the 2021 Westby Syttende Mai Princess I have had the privilege of attending countless parades, appearances, and other events with Anna and Raegan. We could talk for hours about all the laughs, memories, and plans we made, the lives we impacted, and all those who made a difference in our lives. The three of us were able to share our stories with everyone we met and truly understood what this outstanding organization has done for so many people.

To choose just one event or memory that is set above all the rest, is impossible. The parades and events we attended were so diverse and affected us differently. A few of our “fan favorite” events were the La Crosse Oktoberfest parade and the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers performance. Among many other events, the La Crosse Oktoberfest parade was an enjoyable event on a cool, fall day when Anna, Raegan and I were tailgating breakfast before the parade, walking to the many parade units waiting for the parade to begin and getting to know so many amazing people. We also enjoyed walking across the long bridge to see the Westby Norsemen Marching Band where many of our classmates and friends were gathering. We wished our band directors good luck and snapped a few pictures. Another memorable event was when the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers shared their love of the Norwegian heritage with us and the Westby community in the high school gym. This group of dancers were phenomenal and while being in Westby made a bond and lasting friendship with this royalty. Our royalty court loved viewing their performance and talking with them afterward at the Westby House Inn. There have been so many great people we have met and memories made over this last year. A fun, enjoyable series of memories Anna, Raegan and I would love to talk about will always be the many Uff-da flagging scenarios. All of these memories will last a lifetime.

The 2021 Syttende Mai Royalty; Anna, Raegan, and I would like to thank our advisors, David and Darlene Kraabel for everything they have done for us. The support, encouragement, and love you have shown all three of us does not go unnoticed. A special thank you to the Syttende Mai Board of Directors for allowing us the opportunity to represent this festival and the Westby area. Thanks to our sponsors whom we were honored to represent as well: Zzip Stop, Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts, and New Directions Real Estate. Thank you to our families for their love, hard work, and dedication to this royalty, as well as the support to your daughter and their court. Hardly any understand what it’s like to experience a year on royalty, and we were not ones to make it an easy, calm, relaxed year. Thank you to the many people who have stopped us in our tracks to hear our stories or share your own, you all have made a difference. Finally, to the community who gave us this chance, thank you! Thank you so much for the support and love you have shared with us! Without any of you, this experience would not have been possible.

Sincerely,

2021 Westby Syttende Mai Princess Genevieve Haugen

