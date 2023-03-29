As the 2022 Syttende Mai Royalty year is coming to an end, I find myself reflecting upon each event and parade we had done. With the rest of the royalty court, 1st Attendant Marissa Klum and 2nd Attendant Mora Martine, the past year has been nothing short of amazing. From the moment we were crowned, I saw us, as the new court, becoming something similar to sisters, and with this, our families joining into one. The 2022-2023 year was filled with excessive photo taking, laughs, jokes, and quickly became one to remember.

Now, looking back at our year, I hadn’t realized how much fun we really had. Our year consisted of 16 parades, each with their own special perks and experiences. From having to dance the “YMCA” with Marissa at Catfish Days to being wrapped up in lights with Mora for Twinkle Fest, everything was just a little different. To put a list of our favorite memories and parades would be nearly impossible. There was Oktoberfest with the Westby band right behind us and the endless dancing with the crowd. Decorah Nordic Fest had Mora, Marissa, and I playing rock-paper-scissors with kids on the street, and then there was La Farge’s Fourth of July parade, which marked off our bucket list for having a parade in the rain. Each of these events, and so many more, will forever be great memories.

I, as well as Mora and Marissa, are forever grateful for this experience. We have learned and gained so many skills and lessons throughout our reign. We cannot be more appreciative that we were given the opportunity and privilege to represent Westby Syttende Mai, and the heritage the celebration signifies. More so, as court members, we thank David and Dar Krabbel, our royalty advisers, for all they have done for us. Their understanding, kindness, support, and love has made the past year even better. We would also like to thank our sponsors New Directions Real Estate, Tippy Toe Inn, and Westby House for their donations and support. Thank you to our families for your patience and eagerness to be a part of this journey with us. Lastly, thank you to the Westby community for your support and to other communities for your hospitality and curiosity for Westby Syttende Mai Heritage. It is because of your support that the Westby Syttende Mai Royalty and celebration can continue.