Amy Crofts: Thoughts about the nursing shortage

Having worked as a registered nurse (R.N.) and certified nurse midwife (C.N.M.) for close to 50 years, I have some thoughts about our current, severe nursing shortage.

As a student nurse in the 1960s I had a complete scholarship including tuition, room, board, and a monthly stipend from the Department of Mental Health in Illinois. This covered my four years of college for Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.) degree completion. I owed the Department of Mental Health three full years of employment to repay my scholarship which I did in community mental health.

Today many nursing students go into debt to study and they often have major family responsibilities when they do this. One young nurse told me his education debt was $50,000! In this time of desperate need for nurses perhaps hospitals and clinics could consider offering a scholarship like the one I had. Or perhaps there could be more colleges like Berea College in Kentucky where academically qualified, low-income students are involved in a work/study program, where they work at least 10 hours per week and do not pay tuition. Young people, particularly women, have many more options for careers today than they did in the 1960s, especially during our pandemic time.

A former colleague of mine is still teaching nursing in a large Wisconsin city. Through a great expenditure of effort and time she recently completed her nursing doctorate. Her employer reimbursed her nothing for this additional education. This does not appear to me to be an equitable manner in which to treat a valued, experienced employee.

Additionally, I worked once with a capable and caring R.N. who after I had left the position began taking narcotics from the unit for her back pain. Anyone who works with controlled substances is at risk for stealing these drugs, whether that be a pharmacist, doctor, nurse, or dentist. (Years ago I was seeing a dentist who overdosed on nitrous oxide and died.) This nurse was jailed and last I saw her, she was clerking at a convenience store.

I know a retiree from the west who told me that in California a nurse who has been taking controlled substances from a work place is fired, of course, however is not jailed, but put into drug rehabilitation. How much more sensible and compassionate a solution! And a skilled medical worker may be salvaged to society’s benefit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0