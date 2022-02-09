Ann Sherry: Westby School Board, administration praised for decisions during pandemic

I would like to thank the Westby School Board and Administration for their work in making difficulty decisions during the pandemic. They have had to balance a lot of factors, knowing they could not please everyone. I feel their decisions have been based on the safety of students, staff and community, as well as the knowledge that most students learn best in-person.

Thank you also to school nurses, teachers, aides, custodians, bus drivers and support staff. They have all had to change from their normal practices with a common goal of continuing to educate students during unprecedented times. Thanks for hanging in there!

And lastly an observation -- I recently worked in the concession stand at a Westby girls basketball game. I was amazed at the number of students who said thank you. In a world that can sometimes seem callus and divided, it gave me optimism to see good manners, kindness and caring about others still matter. It’s a lesson we should all keep in mind.

Ann Sherry, Westby

