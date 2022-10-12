Bella Turben: 2022 Snowflake Queen says farewell

Hello! My name is Bella Turben, and I am your 2022 Westby Snowflake Ski and Golf Club Queen.

I cannot express enough my gratitude for the opportunity that was bestowed upon myself and my court, First Attendant, Kari Ofte and Second Attendant, Rhianna Steiger throughout this 2022 season. This past year has been full of ups and downs as my court and myself were the incoming royalty in the midst of an ever-evolving COVID pandemic. The prior court served a two-year term, and our royalty year started much like theirs did. Masking was required that began with our coronation in October of 2021 and we began our year with some national pandemic limitations that were still in place. Our reign came to an end with a full “mostly maskless” Maple Leaf Parade in La Crosse on October 1st .

During the fall season of 2022, we eagerly awaited opportunities for our royalty to participate. We were fortunate enough to be able to participate in events that included a Christmas celebration at Norskedalen, the Viroqua Twinklefest parade and the Chaseburg Snowtrailers parade.

The 99th annual Ski Jump tournament was a phenomenal experience for me and my attendants. We braved the subzero temperatures to watch the skiers fly through the Westby night skies in an amazing show of athleticism and bravery on the 118-meter hill. On that cold Sunday, the entire court ventured to the very top of the ski hill to admire a very high (and breathtaking) aerial view that few spectators get to witness. I cannot express how proud I was to be able to participate in this annual event while representing the Snowflake Ski and Golf Club and the community of Westby.

Spring and summer eventually came, and with that, the 2022 parade season. The float was dusted off and brought out of storage and we began making a lifetime of memories. Our court visited many different festivals such as Westby Syttende Mai, Sparta Butterfest, La Farge 4th of July and many more throughout the year.

Needless to say, there was not a shortage of activities that we had the opportunity to participate in, including community service events such as the Norskedalen Christmas, Midsummer Fest and the Twilight Tour.

The Maple Leaf Parade on Saturday, October 1st was our last parade and as the float was being unassembled, a moment of sadness filled my heart. The realization that this was the final time Kari, Rhianna and I would be riding together on that float representing this incredible organization struck home. The finality of it all hit me hard.

I would first like to thank the community of Westby for the continuous support of our fundraising events and donations that were received this past year. I would also like to thank the Snowflake Ski and Golf Club royalty advisors, Dan and Terri Kotek. This amazing couple are exceptional leaders of this group and without their commitment, none of this would be possible. Finally, to all the 2022 royalty families, including my own, who made the time to volunteer and participate in all of our events this past year: a heart-felt thank you. I will forever be grateful for this opportunity that was given to me and my court, and I will never forget the experiences we had and the memories that we made together.

The royalty court would like to wish everyone good health and well-being for the final time. I hope everyone can attend the upcoming 100th Westby Ski jump this winter. This historical centennial event will not be something anyone should miss!

Every year in the future, on a cold winter night in Timber Coulee, I will come and stand under the glowing lights of the ski hill to watch skiers fly through the chilled night air. My heart will forever remember the time that I was blessed to be a part of the 2022 Westby Snowflake royalty and I will cherish all the memories that we made. I will come…. I will watch…. and I will remember.

Wishing everyone farewell, Bella Turben, your 2022 Westby Snowflake Ski Queen.