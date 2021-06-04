Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Timmy could not be left alone at the age of 5 because of his bizarre actions including putting the family dog in the washing machine, leaving the house in the middle of the night and riding his stick pony down the centerline of the highway, hiding himself in the clothes dryer as his family frantically searches for him, and going to a friend’s house during the night to take the video “Toy Story” home with him after being denied it. All such behavior and actions are related to biblical references. Does Timmy get disciplined for these incidents? Does he understand the danger? As he matures and gets older will it change for the better or get worse?

Within Timmy’s first four months life he experienced pneumonia, jaundice, heart failure and bacterial spinal meningitis. How can he endure all this at such a young age? Is this common for someone with Down syndrome?

Fred and Stephanie’s ninth wedding anniversary was approaching and how would they celebrate or would they not be able to? At this same time a very generous gift was provided for the family to visit Disney World. By whom? All expenses were paid and included a private cottage, free passes, free rental car, and unlimited access to pools, playgrounds and mini golf courses. How was this trip special for the Hubach family? How did Timmy handle all this excitement?