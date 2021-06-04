Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Same Lake, Different Boat”
AUTHOR: Stephanie Hubach
Think about the title. What does it mean? This book is referred to as a “must” for all churches because Stephanie’s stories of Timmy are also a biblical view of disabilities. She uses scripture and personal family experiences to reinforce the value of all people.
How can we as individuals extend our hearts and hands to people with disabilities? Because this story is caring, listening and helping, you will find some ideas and answers to that question. Disabled people are not in our way; they are a part of our way, so now enjoy the rest of the story of the Hubach family.
Stephanie and Fred have two sons named Freddy and Timmy. Timmy is the younger son with Down syndrome. He was born on Jan. 5, 1992 and Stephanie noticed immediately the round face, slanted eyes and knew there was a problem. How could this be? Why? She knew disabilities vary and there are many kinds, but we need to learn “disability is a normal part of life in an abnormal world!“ People with disabilities can and do testify there are many blessings just the same. Personally I have seen that with my niece with her cerebral palsy.
Throughout the story she refers to biblical explanations and applications that relate and help explain Timmy’s situation better for us as readers. How would Freddy, just two years older, react to Timmy? When Timmy is ridiculed at school or in public how will Freddy handle those situations? Would he defend his brother? Would he be ashamed of Timmy?
Timmy could not be left alone at the age of 5 because of his bizarre actions including putting the family dog in the washing machine, leaving the house in the middle of the night and riding his stick pony down the centerline of the highway, hiding himself in the clothes dryer as his family frantically searches for him, and going to a friend’s house during the night to take the video “Toy Story” home with him after being denied it. All such behavior and actions are related to biblical references. Does Timmy get disciplined for these incidents? Does he understand the danger? As he matures and gets older will it change for the better or get worse?
Within Timmy’s first four months life he experienced pneumonia, jaundice, heart failure and bacterial spinal meningitis. How can he endure all this at such a young age? Is this common for someone with Down syndrome?
Fred and Stephanie’s ninth wedding anniversary was approaching and how would they celebrate or would they not be able to? At this same time a very generous gift was provided for the family to visit Disney World. By whom? All expenses were paid and included a private cottage, free passes, free rental car, and unlimited access to pools, playgrounds and mini golf courses. How was this trip special for the Hubach family? How did Timmy handle all this excitement?
When disability strikes a family it changes their lives forever. It is shocking. How can the church help? How can the community be helpful? Where can families get help with medical issues, financial issues, social issues, and legal issues? Spiritual struggles are a challenge and family and friends are needed to help and for support. They need good listeners and that is the greatest gift one can give the family. Can you do anything to help a family with a disability? Are you willing to help, pray, listen?
Stephanie and Fred do speaking engagements about disability ministry at churches and conferences. They cover such topics as autism, mental illnesses, cerebral palsy, cognitive, learning, developmental and intellectual disabilities, MS, spina bifida, neurological and physical disabilities. Quite a range of topics wouldn’t you say? And now what does the title mean?
Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.