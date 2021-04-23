Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Before We Were Yours”
AUTHOR: Lisa Wingate
This story is about a family with hidden secrets. The main characters are Rill whose story is told in the even numbered chapters, Avery’s story is found in the odd numbered chapters, and May’s story is in only chapter two and 26.
Avery as a lawyer takes care of her aging dad who is a respected senator with cancer and her mom is in a nursing home due to memory loss. Why does Mother mentioned repeatedly Arcadia, Florida? Is there a connection with May Crandell who is a resident at a different nursing home? Why was Tarner Real Estate mentioned in her journals? Avery and Trent a family friend searched boxes of old photos and papers to try figuring out what was the family connection of Avery’s family with Trent’s family? They even investigate an old house hidden in the weeds and very neglected on the outside but very well kept inside? Whose house was this? What were they looking for? Why was Grandma Judy always going to the old house every Thursday? Will the investigating Avery was doing going to damage the family name and reputation? A bracelet Avery got from her grandma was seen worn by many women in the old pictures. What did the bracelet symbolize if anything? Why did May take Avery’s bracelet off her wrist when Avery visited the nursing home?
Then there is Rill, who was the oldest child in the family and in charge when her mother was in labor with child number six. It is the first time the five children are left alone on the boat which was their home. The children living on boats or in shanties were referred to as “river rats.” Mother was taken to the hospital and shortly after giving birth to twins was told they both died. Did they? The police made regular checks on the boats and families living on them and they questioned a family friend Silas if kids were there alone. Should Silas tell the facts? Lie? Say nothing? Eventually the children are taken by police in motor boats to Georgia Tann’s place known as the Dawson Warehouse. Many children were there, smelly interior and curtains closed at all times. Why? There is lots of whimpering, crying and whining. Why are so many kids coming in and others going out? Where do they go? It took Rill two weeks to figure out the children were wards of the state as she often listened to conversations between the staff, Georgia herself and the limo driver who brought kids here to the warehouse.
Were these children being adopted or sold? Rill became friends with Arnell who was treated as a boy and had been there a long time. They planned an escape. Could they do that? Will Avery and Rill ever solve the mystery and hidden secrets of the family? How will Silas help them? Will Avery and Rill’s siblings be reunited with the parents again? Will any of them be adopted? Would Georgia Tann be caught for her racket of kidnapping children and selling or adopting them out at high prices? There was a very clear connection between Avery’s grandma and May Crandell. What was that? Would Riggs the maintenance man who was sexually abusing children in the warehouse be caught and punished? As you can see there is a lot of action and mystery within this book.
Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.