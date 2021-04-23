Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Before We Were Yours”

AUTHOR: Lisa Wingate

This story is about a family with hidden secrets. The main characters are Rill whose story is told in the even numbered chapters, Avery’s story is found in the odd numbered chapters, and May’s story is in only chapter two and 26.

Avery as a lawyer takes care of her aging dad who is a respected senator with cancer and her mom is in a nursing home due to memory loss. Why does Mother mentioned repeatedly Arcadia, Florida? Is there a connection with May Crandell who is a resident at a different nursing home? Why was Tarner Real Estate mentioned in her journals? Avery and Trent a family friend searched boxes of old photos and papers to try figuring out what was the family connection of Avery’s family with Trent’s family? They even investigate an old house hidden in the weeds and very neglected on the outside but very well kept inside? Whose house was this? What were they looking for? Why was Grandma Judy always going to the old house every Thursday? Will the investigating Avery was doing going to damage the family name and reputation? A bracelet Avery got from her grandma was seen worn by many women in the old pictures. What did the bracelet symbolize if anything? Why did May take Avery’s bracelet off her wrist when Avery visited the nursing home?