Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “The Dog That Wouldn’t Be”

AUTHOR: by Farley Mowat

The author was born in Ontario, Canada, and he lived or traveled in almost every part of Canada. He loved animals and writing, but he didn’t start his writing career until 1949 after spending two years in the Arctic. As a youngster he loved nature and brought many unusual pets home including a gopher, squirrel, cat fish, snake, chipmunk, and two owls to name a few. The owls loved to go for car rides but one day Weeps passed away suddenly. How? What happened to the second owl named Wol? Because the owls were tagged with bands from the U.S. Biological Survey tracking was done for Wol. What were the results?

Mutt was Farley’s pet dog that was a constant companion. Mutt often got seasick when the family went on the big ship. Mutt disappeared one day in Kingston, which was a town that was against dogs and cats. It didn’t take Mutt long to learn that, but he loved chasing cows and cats. The dog pound and police were no help or not cooperative but the help needed to find Mutt came from the Army barracks. How did he get a big story in the newspaper? One day Mutt visited the “Cat Lady” who had 65 cats of all breeds, color, and ages. How do you think that visit turned out?