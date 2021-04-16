Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “The Dog That Wouldn’t Be”
AUTHOR: by Farley Mowat
The author was born in Ontario, Canada, and he lived or traveled in almost every part of Canada. He loved animals and writing, but he didn’t start his writing career until 1949 after spending two years in the Arctic. As a youngster he loved nature and brought many unusual pets home including a gopher, squirrel, cat fish, snake, chipmunk, and two owls to name a few. The owls loved to go for car rides but one day Weeps passed away suddenly. How? What happened to the second owl named Wol? Because the owls were tagged with bands from the U.S. Biological Survey tracking was done for Wol. What were the results?
Mutt was Farley’s pet dog that was a constant companion. Mutt often got seasick when the family went on the big ship. Mutt disappeared one day in Kingston, which was a town that was against dogs and cats. It didn’t take Mutt long to learn that, but he loved chasing cows and cats. The dog pound and police were no help or not cooperative but the help needed to find Mutt came from the Army barracks. How did he get a big story in the newspaper? One day Mutt visited the “Cat Lady” who had 65 cats of all breeds, color, and ages. How do you think that visit turned out?
Even though Mutt got into lots of trouble he was a loyal friend to Farley. He didn’t do well on his first hunting expedition either, but over time Mutt became a good retriever and he was a good diver. His diving skills were perfected so he could stay one minute in depths of five feet of water when duck hunting. How did Mutt become a symbol among many hunters who knew him? After a long, ugly winter Mutt’s age was more evident with slower movement and sleeping more. One day he and Farley walked down the road, across fields, toward the swamp and beyond when a truck rushed by splashing rain and mud on them both. They watched the truck swerve sharply to make the bend and then brakes squeaked loudly... What had just happened?
Farley shared some of his boyhood experiences with his family throughout the book, too. His dad made a 16-foot boat once, but often it was carried instead. Why? By whom? They lost supplies and food when they found themselves in sewer water. There were sand bars, a fouled ferry cable and a lost rudder to add to their misery. How did they come about renting a horse and why?
Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.