Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Becky’s family consists of her parents, Elsie and Ben, and siblings Beth, Maria and Allen. Jake’s family includes his parents, John and Josie, and siblings Tom, Peter, David and Lester. Both were close-knit families and each member played an important role in the lives of Becky and Jake after their marriage and six children. Becky and Jake lived on the farm of his parents and she learned a lot about farm life in her first year, especially with the gardening and butchering times. The story takes place in South Dakota during the depression in the 1930s.

Becky loved riding horses and one day she came upon Jake and four horses that fell into the dam they were working on. The horses drowned, but she was able to save Jake. How did she do that? What caused the accident? How would Jake’s father take this since he had warned Jake not to go to the dam alone because it was muddy and slippery? In the fall the cattle were brought closer to the buildings, sheep and horses were pastured near a shed for shelter, all in preparation of winter fast approaching. In November, as a blizzard was causing problems, their first born Joseph entered the world with Jake’s help. Their world was full and they were happy until May... Jake went to pick Joseph up out of his crib, and he was cold and stiff. What had happened? Why? Jake chose to grieve alone, so Becky told his parents who took her to tell her folks. Was Jake blaming Becky for the death of Joseph? With the help from Jake’s parents, Becky planned the funeral without any input from Jake. How long would Jake behave like this? She lost her baby, but was she losing her husband, too? He slept on a cot in their living room and Becky chose to sleep on a mattress next to the baby crib. Would she ever be welcomed in his arms again? Didn’t Jake understand she was grieving, too?