Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “We've Climbed the Mountains”
AUTHOR: Shirley Dummer
Becky’s family consists of her parents, Elsie and Ben, and siblings Beth, Maria and Allen. Jake’s family includes his parents, John and Josie, and siblings Tom, Peter, David and Lester. Both were close-knit families and each member played an important role in the lives of Becky and Jake after their marriage and six children. Becky and Jake lived on the farm of his parents and she learned a lot about farm life in her first year, especially with the gardening and butchering times. The story takes place in South Dakota during the depression in the 1930s.
Becky loved riding horses and one day she came upon Jake and four horses that fell into the dam they were working on. The horses drowned, but she was able to save Jake. How did she do that? What caused the accident? How would Jake’s father take this since he had warned Jake not to go to the dam alone because it was muddy and slippery? In the fall the cattle were brought closer to the buildings, sheep and horses were pastured near a shed for shelter, all in preparation of winter fast approaching. In November, as a blizzard was causing problems, their first born Joseph entered the world with Jake’s help. Their world was full and they were happy until May... Jake went to pick Joseph up out of his crib, and he was cold and stiff. What had happened? Why? Jake chose to grieve alone, so Becky told his parents who took her to tell her folks. Was Jake blaming Becky for the death of Joseph? With the help from Jake’s parents, Becky planned the funeral without any input from Jake. How long would Jake behave like this? She lost her baby, but was she losing her husband, too? He slept on a cot in their living room and Becky chose to sleep on a mattress next to the baby crib. Would she ever be welcomed in his arms again? Didn’t Jake understand she was grieving, too?
In the winter months Becky kept busy with making rugs, quilting and knitting sweaters and socks for the family. Jake avoided his family as much as possible by fencing the property of Mary Karls' family and things got worse for him and Becky because Mary liked Jake and tried to take him away from Becky. She saw for herself as she rode horse that Mary was with Jake as he worked on the fencing project. She was angry and hurt enough she burned all the baby things including the crib Jake had made for Joseph. In an angry rage Jake slapped her in the face. Was he angry over what she did? Was he still blaming her for the baby’s death? Was his anger part of his grieving? Soon after this incident he found himself in the hospital. Why? Would Becky visit him and make amends?
Becky spent a long time at her parents home when Mother was sick and dying. Why did her dad keep this a secret from the community? What was wrong with her mother? How long would she suffer?
She was happy that her sister Beth and Jake’s brother David were getting married. David and Jake worked well together on the farm and enjoyed trapping rabbits, coyotes and squirrels for extra money. Jake and Becky continued living together, but he would not fully commit his love for the children following Joseph’s death. He had three lovable girls and twin boys. What would it take to change Jake’s attitude about his family? It wasn’t fair to the little ones but he wasn’t listening to anyone offering advice and guidance to him. This is a story of love, courage, and faith! What did the word “mountain” refer to in this story? Surprise!
Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.