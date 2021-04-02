Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Two Kisses for Maddie”
AUTHOR: Matthew Logelin
Think about the title as you read the review. Will you be able to figure out the double meaning?
Matt met Liz at a gas station in January of 1996 when both were just 18 years old. They lived only two miles apart but went to different high schools, so this was the second time they had met in person. Matt attended college in Minnesota and Liz studied in California. In their junior years in college they agreed to study abroad in London, and after that Matt went to Chicago to get his PHD in sociology and Liz returned to California. Eventually Matt agreed to move to Los Angeles to be with Liz. They were married in 2005 with a crowd of 200, followed by a honeymoon in Greece. Sounds like a perfect life doesn’t it? In 2006 they bought a house and a few months later learned they were pregnant. Before the baby arrived their house had been ransacked and jewelry and lots of tech equipment were stolen. By whom? Why?
Baby Maddy arrived seven weeks early on March 24, 2008 and then tragedy struck. Liz died 27 hours after her C-Section and Matt became a widower and father all at the same time. What caused Liz’s death? Would Matt be able to raise a little girl on his own? Matt watched Liz die, held her cold lifeless hand, and watched her body wheeled from the hospital and now facing a life without her. Maddy would be his source for living, for hope and for happiness. Maddy spent 14 days in NICU while Matt was preparing a funeral and making preparations to bring Maddy home. He tried to join a parenting group but was denied because the members were only women. A woman in the group, Wendy, worked with Matt to form a blog that offered him lots of support and advice. Many acts of kindness and love arrived on his doorstep. Matt learned parenting skills from his many mistakes. Read to find out what mistakes he made. Matt’s employer Yahoo gave him as much time off from work as he needed. Who cared for Maddy?
Matt didn’t want his sadness to overshadow joys of others. Maddy’s first trip out of Los Angeles was to Minnesota for a wedding and being with family there. How were the grandparents helpful? A 5K walk/run was held in memory of Liz and raised $4,410, with which Matt started a non-profit. After six months as a dad at home, Matt returned to work. In Maddy’s first year of life she acquired 10,000 frequent flier miles.
For Maddy’s first birthday they went to Mexico with Matt’s best friend AJ, wife Sonja, and baby Emma. How did Sonja make this special for Matt and Maddy? How long were they in Mexico? The proximity of Maddy’s birthday and Liz’s death was something she would deal with for the rest of her life. A second party was in their own backyard with all the Minnesota family and friends attending! The story ends with a letter written by Matt to Mandy when she was just 3 years old. What did it say? Why did he pick that time to write the letter? Two kisses refer to one for what could have been, one for what will be, and one from_____ and one from ________. Got it?
Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.