Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Two Kisses for Maddie”

AUTHOR: Matthew Logelin

Think about the title as you read the review. Will you be able to figure out the double meaning?

Matt met Liz at a gas station in January of 1996 when both were just 18 years old. They lived only two miles apart but went to different high schools, so this was the second time they had met in person. Matt attended college in Minnesota and Liz studied in California. In their junior years in college they agreed to study abroad in London, and after that Matt went to Chicago to get his PHD in sociology and Liz returned to California. Eventually Matt agreed to move to Los Angeles to be with Liz. They were married in 2005 with a crowd of 200, followed by a honeymoon in Greece. Sounds like a perfect life doesn’t it? In 2006 they bought a house and a few months later learned they were pregnant. Before the baby arrived their house had been ransacked and jewelry and lots of tech equipment were stolen. By whom? Why?