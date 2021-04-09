Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Melania was not impressed with Donald at first and refused to give him her phone number. How did he get the first date with her then? How long did they date before marriage? During the marriage they broke up for awhile. Why? Who was he dating? She shared a lot about Donald’s other two marriages, his children and her relationship with his oldest children. How did his marriages end? She knew Donald would be “hands off father” to Barron who was born in 2006. Questions arose about her immigration papers that were never released nor was his tax papers ever released. Often the president included her in business meetings and when introducing her he would say, “Isn’t she beautiful? Isn’t she stunning?”

She introduced her jewelry line in 2009 and sold it on QVC with prices under $50 that most people could afford — not like Ivanka’s line of jewelry. Two years later she began a skin care line that was seen on “Celebrity Apprentice.” It ended up in courts for a voided contract and she sought $50 million in damages. It is not known what the final settlement turned out to be. She describes herself as strong, smart, independent, compassionate and very opinionated. She described her husband as a kind man with a great heart. They trust each other and respect each other, but they don’t eat together as a family of three and seldom speak to each other.

A difficult and embarrassing time she shared was at the Republican National Convention with statements in her speech that were taken from Michelle Obama’s speech in 2008. Rick Gates, who was responsible for that served 45 days in jail for false statements to the FBI and conspiracy to commit financial fraud. How did she react to all this? She shared how she handled Donald’s time with Stormy Daniels and why she stayed with Donald. In 2018 she made a new financial agreement with Donald for their son Barron, as she insisted he be treated as an equal to his other children. What was Barron’s life like during the presidency? What will life for the three of them be 2021? There is so much more that Melania shares in this book, including first lady experiences and programs she conducted and the public is not aware of.

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

