Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Animals suffered as much or worse than the ranchers. Cows were stuck in drifts, one tangled in barbed wire was chewed by coyotes and some died from bloating after eating but lacked water. Dead cattle were lying everywhere with their tails and and ears frozen on the living, others frozen on fences as if they were tied there, and 150 white-faced cattle drifted with the wind onto the lake where they slipped and froze with none surviving.

Farmers and ranchers were handling the hardships better than city people because they had a food supply from their gardens and a meat supply from butchering season in the fall. The blizzard was recorded as the worst in history. Airplanes dropped supplies and food when and where possible, and trains helped distribute food. How long would this blizzard last? How did it affect the rest of the country? Were there government programs to help?

The blizzard of 1888 was the most talked about storm and referred to as the “Children’s Blizzard” because so many children froze to death on their way home from school. The storm came up quickly and school was dismissed early with hopes children would get home safely. The blizzard of 1949 was declared the worst in history because it stretched from Canada to Mexico, from California and Washington to the Missouri River and it had greater losses.

How did the state and federal governments provide help? What was the role of the National Guard, Army, and Air Force? How did President Truman’s program, Operation Snowbound, provide assistance? In just 11 days 5,700 men had opened 32,900 miles of roads giving access to 69,000 people and over a million head of livestock. The blizzard and its effects lasted from Jan. 2 to the 28th. Many facts and overall losses are listed so if you like history you will enjoy this story told by Roy who lived in Nebraska and that state was hit extremely hard by this historical blizzard.

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

