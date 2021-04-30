Bookworm Buddies by Becky

He was 17 when he knew something was wrong and happening to him but what? Often he acquired good jobs but couldn’t keep them for long. Once while attending college he jumped into a bon fire. How badly was he burned? He was a risk to himself and to others! His marriage failed.

Jim was in college at Boulder, married, dropped out of college and when living at home with his siblings he sexually abused them. He died alone at age 53 in 2001.

Brian had his own band and followed Donald’s behavior. Once the cops used tear gas at one of the concerts for more than 1000 fans attending and rioting!

Mike had many jail visits and arrests so was sent to live with an uncle in Florida and later sent to Brian’s in California with hopes it would help him. He was in a mental hospital in 1973 and when he came out from there he killed his wife and took his own life.

Peter was 14 at the time this was all going on so he got more responsibilities and he became rebellious. He, like his siblings, was in treatment centers often. He had eight drugs at one time.