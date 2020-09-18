Brad Thew: Viroqua's performing arts song is strong

Dear performing arts supporters:
Thanks to the book, “The Tale of the Tardy Oxcart,” I was recently drawn back to an old Sinatra standard from before I was born, “Without a Song.”
“Without a song the day would never end;
Without a song the road would never bend:
When things go wrong a man ain’t got a friend,
Without a song.
***
I got my trouble and woe,
But sure as I know the Jordan will roll,
I’ll get along as long as a song is strong
In my soul…”
It slipped out today while in the band room at the start of a “virtual” day, between Zoom meetings and planning for class and it’s here again as I get ready to leave for home. Somehow it added a touch of oil to the daily grind, smoothing things up a bit.
It’s true, isn’t it? The right combination of words, rhythm and melody seldom fail to work like a magic salve. And given the pressures and demands that people like us are encountering on a daily basis, we could use a little magic. Truth is, the grind is not going away. We go about our daily business masked. The restaurant owners plan for smaller crowds. The hospital watches for the telltale signs of a spike. School is in session, but oh so different. Families are doing more with less.
Days don’t end, roads don’t bend. Help!
How do we get beyond the trouble? With a song! Thank you to the hundreds of community members who over the years have been such a great “song” for the Viroqua Performing Arts Boosters (PAB). You are the reason the arts “will roll” in the community. You are the people who build up our community’s collective soul. When we get tired, frustrated, filled with woe, your support is how we “get along, as long as a song is strong.” And Viroqua’s fine arts song is strong!
This year the PAB will not have a membership drive. We want you to focus on your family and your immediate needs. We want to give back a portion of that song you so consistently and carefully have shared with us. We certainly will have trouble and woe, but with each other, we’ll get along because our “Song is Strong.”
Brad Thew is the Viroqua High School/Middle School band teacher.
