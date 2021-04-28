Cindy Sikora: Students, families benefit from exchange program

The other day I was talking to Rick, whose family had recently hosted exchange students for two consecutive years. He was in the process of taking one of his heifers, named Emma, to slaughter. He was reminded that his first exchange student, Silvana from Switzerland had bottle fed this calf. He went on to say that, “Not only were our students interested in our recreational activities, but found our work on the farm, like making hay and feeding cows very interesting too.” So interesting that Marieke, a German student, who he introduced to farming was considering studying agriculture in the future. What a difference an exchange year can make!
EF High School Exchange Year—a division of EF Education First, is excited to start welcoming exchange students back in the U.S. Many hearts and dreams were broken in March of 2020 when students and families, like host Dad Jered, had to say an early good-bye to their students. Jered said, “They were grateful for the life changing experience, to connect with someone we never knew before and build a relationship that could last forever. The experience Tristan (Germany) got to have and the joy he experienced, it feels good.” A small number of students did arrive in January of 2021 and EF High School Exchange Year is optimistic and looking forward to welcoming a much larger group of students this fall. Midwest families host more students than any other area of the U.S. Many foreign exchange students come from large cities so the Midwest country life is definitely a new experience for them.
Coming to America for an exchange year is a dream come true for many students. Sometimes students want to come on exchange because their parent or sibling have come and they want to experience it also. Many just want to see and experience how the average American teenager lives their daily life in America, especially school. There is no better or more beautiful place than Vernon County to live, experience and explore when on an exchange year. Families who have hosted have re-explored their communities and revisited places they may not have been to in years. They have learned to appreciate what their communities have to offer. Kelly from Copenhagen, Denmark, was the first of four students that our family hosted. She came from a large city so even the simplest experiences were all new to her such as: hunting, school spirit, celebrating American holidays like Halloween, grocery shopping and yes, even riding the big yellow school bus. Her absolute favorite thing to do was to lay on a blanket outside, at night with her host sister Pearl and stargaze. The number of stars in a country sky always amazed her....as did the number of Wisconsin mosquitoes!
Schools in our area, such as Viroqua, Westby, Cashton, De Soto and Kickapoo, just to name a few, have also been very supportive of the exchange program. With the help of 39 families, our schools have welcomed 51 EF Exchange Students over the last few years. Principal/Superintendent Linzi Gronning of De Soto High School is a huge supporter of exchange students, “Foreign exchange students have promoted cultural awareness and a greater understanding of diversity in our schools. In addition to a strong academic schedule, each exchange student has been active and participates in sports or extra curricular programs. We greatly appreciate our families hosting and look forward to future exchange students at De Soto High School.”
EF High School exchange students are between 15-18 years old and come from 13 different countries. They come with their own spending money, while you supply a bed, meals and reasonable transportation to events. They have many interests from sports, music, cooking, reading, cheerleading, outdoors, camping and the list goes on. Host dad Rick describes it this way,” Having a foreign exchange student will provide a year of engagement for the whole family. It is a wonderful opportunity for each family member to share the things they love the most with someone that is generally eager to experience it with them while making memories and friendships that will last forever.”
If you are interested in hosting an exchange student for the 2021-2022 school year, I would love to hear from you. Please contact Internal Exchange Coordinator Cindy Sikora at 608-804-0417 or gsikora@mwt.net or visit www.efexchangeyear.org.
Cindy Sikora lives in Stoddard.