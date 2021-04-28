Cindy Sikora: Students, families benefit from exchange program

Coming to America for an exchange year is a dream come true for many students. Sometimes students want to come on exchange because their parent or sibling have come and they want to experience it also. Many just want to see and experience how the average American teenager lives their daily life in America, especially school. There is no better or more beautiful place than Vernon County to live, experience and explore when on an exchange year. Families who have hosted have re-explored their communities and revisited places they may not have been to in years. They have learned to appreciate what their communities have to offer. Kelly from Copenhagen, Denmark, was the first of four students that our family hosted. She came from a large city so even the simplest experiences were all new to her such as: hunting, school spirit, celebrating American holidays like Halloween, grocery shopping and yes, even riding the big yellow school bus. Her absolute favorite thing to do was to lay on a blanket outside, at night with her host sister Pearl and stargaze. The number of stars in a country sky always amazed her....as did the number of Wisconsin mosquitoes!