Close to Home: April means working on the compost pile

It’s early April. The soft maples have usually budded out by now, and the frost is usually out of the ground. But this is an unusual year. I have been working away at the compost pile which was confined in my bin until recently. I’m turning it over, making a new pile which will wait until next spring before I spread it on my vegetable garden. I can only go so far on any given day, as the frost isn’t out of the pile yet, either. I need to wait for the next layer to thaw.

At the very bottom of my new pile sits my last bucket of kitchen scraps — coffee grounds, eggshells, carrot and onion and orange peelings, avocado pits and skins, other non-meat castoffs. On top of that is the contents of my compost bin in reverse. I am down to beautiful, loamy soil. Last year, as every year, along with my buckets of scraps from the kitchen, all my weeds went into the bin, too. Sometimes when I came across a worm in my garden work, I put it in the bin, hoping it would speed the compost process along.

Years ago, I read in Organic Gardening magazine that there is a formula for making compost. My recent foray into YouTube laid it out pretty well: Start out with a six-inch layer of brown organic matter, such as leaves. Then add a three-inch layer of vegetable scraps or grass clippings or cow manure, then a thin layer of dirt, and then water what you have. Make the layers all over again, watering each time, until you have a pile about four feet tall. Wait a couple days, then mix the layers, and cover your bin with a tarp. Let the pile heat up. In about a week when the pile cools down, turn it again. Water it occasionally if it starts to dry out. You should have nice, loamy compost in two to three weeks.

I tried that one year. If I didn’t have other things to do, like changing diapers, nursing one child while reading to another, making meals, washing dishes, hanging laundry…. you get the idea. I had more important things to do than micro-managing a compost pile. I decided I wasn’t in such a hurry to get compost, so developed the method l currently use — just dumping organic matter into the bin and forgetting about it for a year.

My bin is made of four wooden pallets covered with chicken wire, then wired together to form a box. It stands in a corner of my garden. It’s easy to take two sides down, enabling me to get to the pile to turn it. For city dwellers who want to keep a neat yard for the sake of peace in the neighborhood, there are many compost bin options to choose from, which help keep compost odor free and looking neat, found online or at your local hardware store.

Backyard gardeners aren’t the only ones composting these days. UW-Oshkosh currently uses a biodigester to convert campus food waste and yard waste from the city of Oshkosh, the Winnebago County collection sites, and other sources, into biogas. Now, instead of burning it off, the biogas will heat the Campus Services Center. This process will save the university about $24,000 a year in energy costs. The university hopes to be carbon neutral by 2030, and this process will go a long way to help it realize that goal.

The Sandburg Gardens Hoop House, located on the UW-Milwaukee campus, is where composting takes place. The Hoop House works in conjunction with the Sandburg Gardens, which supplies fresh produce for the Sandburg Café as well as a community homeless kitchen. Before the pandemic, Sandburg Café supplied the Hoop House with needed organic matter for the composting project. When things shut down and food scraps were no longer available from the café, the Panther Pails project began. Students or other community members on or off campus can pick up a little black pail with a yellow lid — UWM’s school colors — fill it with kitchen food scraps, then return it to the Hoop House for composting. Student workers add carbon sources such as wood chips to the contributed food scraps and turn the piles. The finished compost is provided for campus garden plots which are available for rent at the end of the spring school term.

S.B. 1383 is a California law which took effect on January first of this year. California is second to Vermont in implementing such a state mandate. The bill requires households and businesses to compost all food scraps, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions—the greenhouse gas methane, which is a biproduct of decomposing organic matter. Pilot programs are now taking place in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

And one last bit of interest. Heifer International is a non-profit that gives animals and agricultural training to families in need around the world. In their recent publication, World Ark, composting is featured as a way for the farmers they serve to improve soil fertility. Pit composting is much like what I have already described above, but the organic matter is mixed, then put in a pit under a shelter to decompose for a few months. Cattle urine is added every two or three days to speed up the process. One other kind of composting featured is called vermicompost. A particular species of earthworm is added to animal manure mixed with food scraps. The earthworms eat all that good organic matter, turning it into beneficial excrement, which makes excellent fertilizer.

On a more colorful note, Scarlet Cup mushrooms (not edible) and the purple, pink, and white hepatica are in the woods!

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0