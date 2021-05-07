Close to Home: Asian beetles settle in the home

Badpests.com tells me that other names for these pests are the harlequin or multi-colored Asian, which range in color from a light beige to a bright orange. My concern that I will mistake a ladybug for an Asian beetle and squash it was somewhat assuaged when I compared pictures of the two beetles. The ladybug, which I have loved since I was a small child because of the superstition that it will bring me good luck should it land on my shoulder, has a completely black head. The Asian beetle, on the other hand, has a distinct W or M on its head, depending on how you look at it. The photos show the Asian beetle with four legs, and the ladybug with six. Ladybugs have fewer spots, and those are very dark black, and decidedly round. Ladybugs don’t bite. Both bugs eat aphids, and do not bother plants.

There are chemical insecticides I could have bought to use against the pesky Asian beetles, but was loath to try them. The natural remedies suggested on the website are menthol or camphor mixed with water and sprayed around the windows, and broken bay leaves or diatomaceous earth spread on the window sill and, of course, vacuuming them up.