Close to Home: Asian beetles settle in the home

When I’m in the house it doesn’t matter what I am doing — reading, sewing, painting rocks, writing, doing dishes — whatever it is, sometime during the exercise and often more than once, I stop, catch my middle finger on my thumb, and flick. There jets another Asian beetle across the room. All winter I gave the excuse that they came in with the firewood, a reasonable explanation, as there were thousands of those ladybug lookalikes all over my firewood on the left side of the woodshed.
Well, I am into the front of the other side of the shed for my early morning fire, with very clean, bugless wood, and still the Asian beetles happily make their way across my south-facing windows, occasionally flying to the edge of my book. It’s spring. This shouldn’t be happening. I always blamed the plague of Asian beetles on the cutting of soybeans in the fall. The sky would be peppered with them. On a hot day they bit my bare legs as I took the laundry off the line in the afternoon, clinging to newly folded clothes, making their way into the house using the laundry basket as a domestic Trojan Horse.
When I squish one, I am met with a putrid, musky odor. Lately, I have been vacuuming them up daily, both those reveling in the sun on the front windows, and those that lie feet up on the windowsill, having exhausted whatever joy they previously had in life. Now even my vacuum, once turned on, emits that same smell.
Badpests.com tells me that other names for these pests are the harlequin or multi-colored Asian, which range in color from a light beige to a bright orange. My concern that I will mistake a ladybug for an Asian beetle and squash it was somewhat assuaged when I compared pictures of the two beetles. The ladybug, which I have loved since I was a small child because of the superstition that it will bring me good luck should it land on my shoulder, has a completely black head. The Asian beetle, on the other hand, has a distinct W or M on its head, depending on how you look at it. The photos show the Asian beetle with four legs, and the ladybug with six. Ladybugs have fewer spots, and those are very dark black, and decidedly round. Ladybugs don’t bite. Both bugs eat aphids, and do not bother plants.
There are chemical insecticides I could have bought to use against the pesky Asian beetles, but was loath to try them. The natural remedies suggested on the website are menthol or camphor mixed with water and sprayed around the windows, and broken bay leaves or diatomaceous earth spread on the window sill and, of course, vacuuming them up.
In my search for camphor and menthol, I had a nice conversation with Dean at the Nelson Agri-Center feed desk. He told me that the beetles are actually in my walls inside the house, and are trying to get out. He did not carry camphor or menthol, but informed me that the best time to take care of the problem is to spray the areas where they seem to be coming in, in the fall with an insecticide called Cyper WSP. This insecticide comes in a powdered form and is mixed with water, then sprayed on the house in the areas where the bugs are most often seen. This will keep them from coming in. I thought I’d try the natural methods, first. I didn’t find menthol, but I found an eight-fluid ounce bottle of camphor, a cough suppressant used in a vaporizer, in the Walmart pharmacy section.
Three decades ago, we had an influx of box elder bugs. They, too, enjoyed the warm sun on my front windows. Little Danny mistook one for a raisin and popped it into his mouth and then began to cry. He didn’t do that, again. Our pet laying hens pecked them off of the siding, and seemed to really enjoy the addition to their diet. We had those little black bugs with pretty red highlights with us every summer for several years, and then, as with our now-familiar neighbors who decided to move on, so did they. I didn’t mind them much, as they didn’t smell, and they didn’t bite (the neighbors nor the bugs). With this in mind, it’s my hope that the Asian beetle will go the way of the box elder bug.
Back home, I mixed up the camphor with water and sprayed the edges of the windows. The beetles that were there dropped to the window sill. The smell being rather pungent, I chose a warm day so I could open the windows. When I returned from my errands, the medicinal odor was gone. Over the next few days, I noticed that the beetles avoided the edges of the windows, and instead congregated on the glass in the center. I would have had to spray the entire window pane to keep them off, but then the window would be misty with the oily camphor residue, which after two washings, is still clinging to the windows, along with the beetles. There is no way to put something solid like bay leaves of diatomaceous earth on a vertical surface, so I will rather begrudgingly spray my outside walls around the windows with Cyper WSP this fall.
Oh, and I’m not complaining, really. I am actually giving thanks. I am thankful that, if Asian beetles are the hardest thing I have to deal with in life, well then, I’ve got it pretty good. It sure could be worse.
P.S. I am happy to report that the shingles I wrote about last, are almost gone…and they were worse by far than any little beetle.
Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at dmshort1984@gmail.com.