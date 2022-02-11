Close to Home: Be sure of your target and what's beyond

The middle of February is here, and with it an opportunity to brighten up a winter day with everything red and pink and punctuated with chocolate. Enough of the single-digit temperatures and snow, and seemingly nothing moving. Everything outside that once was alive and breathing seems to be gone. We need some beauty, some color, some life! And so here it is, just in time.

Thank heavens there was someone — or more likely, at least three legendary someone’s — named Valentine, all purported to be saints, all purported to have been martyred. One such Valentine performed marriages in secret after the Roman emperor Claudius II outlawed marriage, asserting that single men made better soldiers than married ones. This Valentine lost his head around Feb. 14, 240 AD. The same Claudius was alleged to have beheaded Bishop Valentine of Terni. That makes two. One more possible Valentine namesake was imprisoned when he undertook to help Christians escape Roman prisons. Possibly it was the note he sent from his prison cell to the girl he loved signed, “From your Valentine,” which is the inspiration for our annual February 14 festivities.

No matter who or what inspired this Hallmark Holiday, this superfluous celebration, it comes at a good time in the calendar. A big, red heart and some chocolates certainly are welcome intrusions into an otherwise gray world. St. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and it’s time to come up with another idea for a card. I have a pile of red and pink paper, some white paper doilies, red glitter, and pink ribbon. One time I made a deer, using various sizes of hearts for the face, the body, the tiny feet. I put a second heart on top of the one making the body and made a sort of hinge. When Dave opened it, there it was, a heart-shaped chocolate. One year I made a fish, another year, a coyote.

Then there was the pink paper heart I attached to the center of his archery target. I shot five arrows into the center of the heart with my recurve bow, took a photo of the arrow-pierced heart, had the photo developed, and put in a frame. I thought it was pretty clever. If only communication were that easy.

Why is it that our verbal arrows sent someone’s way sometimes go astray? Whether it be one of our kids, our spouse, or our neighbor, it’s astounding how often we are misunderstood! I’m reminded of a little maxim I learned in hunter safety class. Be sure of your target and what’s beyond. It’s a caution against taking a shot before assessing the result of that shot — will I hit my target, and if I don’t, what might I hit?

A hunter wouldn’t just raise her weapon and let fly. If she wants to be a good hunter, she does target practice, not just once, but often. If she consistently misses her mark, she assesses how she is holding her weapon, how she releases the arrow or pulls the trigger. She makes changes to improve her accuracy. Maybe she needs to make an adjustment to her weapon. She won’t hit her mark if she just takes a shot at the moment of truth, without practice, without thought.

One could apply this principle to communication. Before engaging in another verbal archery exercise, determine to think things through. Consider who you are talking to. Why are you talking, anyway? How well do you know this person? Should you really say exactly what you are thinking? What tone of voice are you using? My voice tends to rise when I’m trying to get a point across. Some people find that annoying. When I worked as a secretary, much of my time was spent answering the phone or greeting guests. I found that if I put a smile on my face before I picked up the receiver or greeted the person coming in the door, no matter how agitated that person was, he or she usually responded in kind.

Back to that hunting maxim. Your desired target is a heart open to true communication, with all the positive things resulting from a good aim with your well-appointed verbal arrow. Accompanied with some red tissue paper and chocolate truffles, you can’t possibly miss.

By the way, I didn’t get all five arrows into the Valentine heart on the first try. There were several that went astray, and I had to try again. Funny how that’s just like life.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

