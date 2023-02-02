My first encounter with the little black cat was on a warm, autumn morning a couple years ago. I was out for my daily walk, and it was still dark. About two miles out, my flashlight illuminated a dark, low shape up ahead. Thinking it could be a skunk, I moved to the other side of the road. Coming abreast of the shape, I could see that it was a cat, crouching low, watching me with black eyes big as marbles. I said, “Hello.” It didn’t move. Respecting its desire to be alone, I passed by. On my return trip home, the cat was gone.

In the following months I’d come upon the cat here and there, a mile up a side road, or near my driveway, bounding into the tall, browning weeds as I neared. When frigid winter temperatures formed ice on the Kickapoo, I’d look with interest at the narrow stream making its way through the miniature ice floes. One day, much to my surprise, there was that black cat on the ice, watching, I supposed, for the inevitable mouse to dart across its path.

Weeks would go by before I’d see it again, and then there it would be, hunting miles from the place I’d first seen it in the fall. One time as I walked in the dark up my driveway, mail in hand, a black shape slipped into the weeds in a cat-like sort of way. Was it my cat? I couldn’t be sure. The next summer I was in a ravine checking out a dead elm for golden oyster mushrooms. There it was darting over the rise and out of sight. I was beginning to believe that the cat owned me as much as I had begun to claim it as mine.

I was not raised with cats. My first encounter with a cat was at my uncle’s farm in northern Minnesota. My cousins met me with the news that there was a new litter of kittens, and never having seen kittens anywhere except in books, I ran with them to the barn. There they were, a multi-colored jumble, climbing over each other. I picked up a tiny white ball of fur and held it close to my chest. I guess it was scared because I was immediately speared with two paws of pin pricks. I pulled it away, and it pulled my shirt with it, until each claw came loose. Enough of kittens for me!

My first cat, the only cat I ever really loved had been dumped, along with an entire litter, near the office door where I worked. Someone must have known that my boss, Kit, was a cat lover. Immediately, our office was filled with scrawny, sickly kittens, which quickly gained weight and energy under Kit’s ministrations. She had them neutered. One kitten, a black one, liked to sleep on my lap while I typed away at my desk. He and one sister, an orange tabby, eventually moved with me to these hills.

My black cat was originally given the name Bruce, because he was supposed to be tough like Bruce Willis, the action movie guy. His sister was named Elsa, after the lioness in the late- ‘60s movie “Born Free.” You can see what we expected of these felines. Bruce caught mice regularly and dropped them at our door, his contribution to the family larder. He didn’t eat mice. He much preferred to eat whatever we were eating, whining dolefully until we’d give him of our pinto beans or meat, fruit, vegetables, even dental floss.

As Bruce got fatter and fatter on our table scraps, his crippled hind legs, a legacy of his hard start, became more pronounced, giving him a delicate, instead of manly swagger. His name morphed from Bruce to Boofie, and Boofie he remained.

I liked him because he was so dog-like, following me around like a puppy as I did my chores or went for a walk in the woods. He even came when I called, “Boofie, Boofie, Boofie, meow, meow, meow!” His sister remained a true cat, hunting hard and avoiding me as most cats tend to do. I’d had Boofie for about a year, when he developed a problem with his urinary tract, a result of being neutered too young, the veterinarian thought. He died as a result. I cried. Elsa was no fun, so we gave her away.

Back to my wild black cat, who I hadn’t seen for close to a year. I assumed it had finally succumbed to the harsh winter elements. But a new cat had entered my life, a huge long-furred creature, appearing coincidentally very near the spot I’d first met my little black friend. This cat, too, crouched low and stared, eyes green slits in the bright sun, as I passed it on my walk. This cat, too, was nowhere to be seen by the time I made my way home. The next day I spotted it a mile closer to my house, and then another mile down the road a few days later, just past my driveway.

One fall afternoon, when the first piece of firewood hit the wheelbarrow as I filled it, a huge, furry white shape shot out from under the shed, eliciting a cry from me that would have summoned my John Wayne to come to the rescue, had he been within ear shot. The white cat! Under the shed were the remains of a rabbit it had been happily eating.

Then last fall when a friend of ours opened our barn door, he was surprised by a black cat shooting past him to freedom. My cat was back! And just last week, while we were at the supper table, Dave turned his head away from his dinner plate toward the window, then said, “Look!” There was my black cat, stopped mid-stride on the deck, watching us, like the lonely orphan in a story book, looking longingly at the happy family inside their warm house.

Then he darted away into the night.