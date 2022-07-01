Close to Home: Box elder miracle

We were all set. One end of the cable attached to Bill’s truck in the field, with Bill behind the steering wheel at the ready, the other end of the cable attached to the chain around the trunk of the huge box elder. Ken stood at the edge of the field where he and Bill could see each other, I stood down below where I could see Ken.

Dave started my Dolmar 420 chainsaw. His practically new Makita refused to start on this cool morning, even though it started the night before. Finicky thing. Wish we could have used it. That big saw could cut through a tree like a table knife through soft butter.

One pull, and the Dolmar started right up. First Dave notched the side, or rather, he notched one side of the “U,” then the other side of the “U” which made up the trunk. There was a big gap in the bark, which exposed the inside of the tree.

Dave commented that this tree was so rotten in its center, it’s a wonder it hadn’t fallen on the trailer house during one of the strong winds we’ve had these past weeks.

Last year a wind took down a healthy basswood above one of our trails. It took me seven hours over a course of several days just to get the tops cut and dragged off the trail, before we could section the trunk in eight-foot lengths to have made into boards. Why this box elder still stood was a mystery.

Dave began to cut around the tree, the small saw bar and Dave doing their best. I watched the cut for any indication that the tree was moving. When it did, I signaled to Ken, holding my hands apart. He signaled to Bill to tighten the cable. Signal, signal, tighten the cable. Signal, signal, tighten the cable. Then as the gap widened to the whine of the saw, I threw my arms up and shouted, “go!” And ran in the other direction. Ken signaled to Bill, Bill stepped on the gas, taking down the old box elder with a crash.

All was silent, now. Dave and I stood and looked at the stump and the downed, rotten tree. “Man! That tree should have fallen on its own long before now,” he said, again. A few minutes later, Ken and Bill arrived, Bill on his 4-wheeler, Ken walking, dragging the cable, behind.

On to the next tree, a mostly dead spruce on the front side of the trailer house. Earlier that morning I had climbed the step ladder with my tiny battery-operated saw in hand, and cut a few dead limbs, making room for the chain, now wrapped around the trunk as high as anyone could reach. Dave attached our climbing rope to the chain on one end, the other end attached to the 4-wheeler, already occupied by our good driver, Bill. Ken sat on the back of the 4-wheeler, facing the tree, a good vantage point from which to watch the tree so he could signal Bill to move.

The Dolmar whined again, Dave notched the tree on one side, and then cut on the other.

This trunk was not as soft as the box elder, and the saw had to work harder to get through it. If all went as planned, the tree would fall between the trailer house on one side and a small building on the other, and away from some power lines. I stood well back, knowing that even though we took every precaution, the outcome when cutting a tree is never foolproof. It just might fall where you least expect it to. It wasn’t a minute, and the tree was falling, pulled by Bill, right where we wanted it to fall. Crash! Then all was quiet. Everyone was smiling.

The box elder cleanup could wait, but the spruce tree in the front yard, with its numerous limbs had to go. I with my Dolmar at the top end and Dave with his little Mcculloch at the butt end, began cutting limbs, most of them dead. Ken dragged at my end, Bill dragged at Dave’s. We sectioned the trunk, then turned off our saws.

Needing a break and some lunch, Dave and I said our goodbyes, leaving the rest of the cleanup to the two men. We loaded our saws and cable, now back on its spool, and headed home. A short time later we were sitting at the dining table, sandwiches and milk in front of us.

Dave repeated as a kind of prayer, what he had said twice that morning, “It’s a miracle that box elder hadn’t fallen on the trailer weeks ago.”

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

