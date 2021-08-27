Close to Home: Childhood summers filled with memories

Our neighborhood wasn’t exactly quiet. I took count of the number of kids on our block on Briquelet Street where I lived, and Suburban and Holiday avenues, all streets that ended at what once had been farm fields. There were close to 100 kids, only a few who could drive, and even fewer who had access to a car. Most dads went to work early, and most moms worked sunup past sunset, to keep their households full of children clothed and fed. It was safe to sit in the street near the curb and pop tar bubbles with a sharp stone in the blistering August heat.

It makes sense to me, but I suppose that last comment requires an explanation. I’m sure you’ve seen cracks in your own street, if you live in town. Our city filled those cracks with tar. When summer temperatures rose into the high 90’s, the tar softened and bubbled. For fun, we would sit near a bubbling tar-filled crack in the road and press a piece of gravel into the bubble. It was satisfying to see the liquid tar ooze out. There was no getting tar stains out of our pretty, pastel sunsuits, though. We didn’t care.

Sometimes July would bring a warm, summer downpour. “Go out and play — you won’t melt,” Mom would say. Off we’d go, heading straight to the water-filled gutters to jump and splash. It felt good to cool off. We were much calmer when we went home, soaking wet and laughing, having gotten all the play out of us for a while.