Close to Home: Childhood summers filled with memories

I can see it now — a row of kids lying on the living room floor, chins on hands, watching “Gilligan’s Island” or “Leave it to Beaver” or another of the clever late-’60s sitcoms. From our mother’s vantage point as she walks behind us through the room, there isn’t just a row of kids, but also a row of dirty feet. “Go upstairs and wash your feet!” “Mommmmm!” But up we jump, bolting to the upstairs bathroom, a little water in the tub, a washcloth applied to calloused feet, then back down to watch the show, leaving a pile of dirty washcloths and towels behind us.
This was a common occurrence in the summer. We played outside all day in bare feet, our callouses so thick by summer’s end that we could run at top speed across the gravel at the end of our dead-end street and barely feel the prick of the sharp stones. There were many times, too, that we ran into the house crying, “I stepped on a beeeee!” I marvel at the infinite patience of my mother as she left her work of folding a pile of laundry or washing the kitchen floor or making a meal, to pull the pulsing stinger of a honeybee out of a foot, then make a paste of baking soda and water and apply it to the throbbing wound. She always said, “I’m sorry,” as though she had caused the wound herself.
There were three girls, out of a total of eight children in our family, a year and a half apart, who ran together, played together, and sometimes fought together. Our oldest sister, six years older than the oldest of our trio, was somewhere else — off with her friends, I suppose, or at her part-time job at Kresges department store. But round, brown me and my two skinny, towheaded younger sisters in our seersucker sunsuits were a team for a while.
Our neighborhood wasn’t exactly quiet. I took count of the number of kids on our block on Briquelet Street where I lived, and Suburban and Holiday avenues, all streets that ended at what once had been farm fields. There were close to 100 kids, only a few who could drive, and even fewer who had access to a car. Most dads went to work early, and most moms worked sunup past sunset, to keep their households full of children clothed and fed. It was safe to sit in the street near the curb and pop tar bubbles with a sharp stone in the blistering August heat.
It makes sense to me, but I suppose that last comment requires an explanation. I’m sure you’ve seen cracks in your own street, if you live in town. Our city filled those cracks with tar. When summer temperatures rose into the high 90’s, the tar softened and bubbled. For fun, we would sit near a bubbling tar-filled crack in the road and press a piece of gravel into the bubble. It was satisfying to see the liquid tar ooze out. There was no getting tar stains out of our pretty, pastel sunsuits, though. We didn’t care.
Sometimes July would bring a warm, summer downpour. “Go out and play — you won’t melt,” Mom would say. Off we’d go, heading straight to the water-filled gutters to jump and splash. It felt good to cool off. We were much calmer when we went home, soaking wet and laughing, having gotten all the play out of us for a while.
I distinctly remember playing outside in the front yard after dark. Some neighborhood kids would come to our yard for a game of Tag or Kick-the-Can, or Statue. Statue was a lot of fun, because it is a game of imagination. Our variation went something like this: one kid would swing another one around and around, and then let go. The dizzy kid, once he finally stopped moving, had to stay perfectly still in the position he landed in. The swinger would tell the swingee what he or she looked like — a ballerina, an ape, whatever. The swinger would press a make-believe button on the swingee, who would move around like the person or animal he was supposed to be. Everyone else would guess what he was. Whoever was right got to be swung around next.
Those of us who had summer birthdays sometimes had a little party at the backyard picnic table. Kids our age from the houses behind us and up and down adjoining streets were invited over for frosted cupcakes and Kool-Aid. There may have been as many as 12 kids, just enough to fill seats on both sides of the table. This was an impromptu event, no presents expected or brought. For the birthday boy or girl, it was just enough to be the center of it all for a change.
In the heat of late summer, that same picnic table covered with a large blanket, sometimes served as a tent. After dark, a couple of us would take our pillows and crawl underneath, hoping to make it through the night. When all the giggling came to an end, we would lie quietly and listen to the sounds of the night wafting through the thin walls of our makeshift tent — cars whooshing by on busy Lombardi Avenue a block away, the barking of a dog, the hum of a conversation somewhere in the neighborhood, and we’d fall asleep to the song of crickets heralding the end of summer and the coming new school year.
