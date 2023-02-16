I was sitting in the nursing home beauty parlor, chatting with my friend Fred, and Marge, who was cutting his hair. As soft, silver waves of once-dark brown hair fell to the floor, our conversation moved from last names and who was who, to chimney fires and fire calls in the middle of the night. “Yes,” I said, “It’s that time of year, when we fire up our woodstoves hard, day and night,” thinking as I said this, about Dave’s plan for the afternoon.

We had stopped firing up our main woodstove in early morning, as the negative temperatures were expected to rise into the 20’s, and full sun would be pouring through our south-facing windows. Home for lunch and after a quick nap, our main stove was still too hot to work with. I donned snowshoes and made the rounds of our trails, feeling light and strong and fast. I was out for over an hour.

Back home, I started the prep — all cast iron skillets off the semi-circle rack above the kitchen cookstove. Next, out came the stovepipe, which I put outside for cleaning. I stuffed newspaper into the exposed chimney hole.

Dave, in turn, prepared the living room stove, an enormously heavy beast that even he couldn’t budge. He unscrewed the stove pipe from the chimney and stove, which I pulled out and brought outside. I stuffed newspaper into that chimney, too, as I had done so many times before. Next, he rigged up the homemade hanger to the ceiling bolt, temporarily installed for just this event, and winched the stove high enough so I could slide a wheel under each foot. He lowered the stove onto the wheels and rolled it out, then went outside and climbed the roof ladder to the double chimney.

Back in the kitchen, I took off the small, round lids of the cookstove and began the task of pushing creosote from the insides of the stove to its floor, then scraping the creosote from the floor of the cookstove, working around the wrench-head that an unlucky stove maker in Ireland chanced to leave inside. I rolled it to one side and then the other with my L-shaped tool, pulling the black dust through the cleanout hole, letting it drop into the metal bucket. As I worked, I could hear the brush make its way down the kitchen stove chimney.

Taking a break from the kitchen, I entered the living room in time to see fine, creosote dust almost pouring through the newspaper folds as Dave dropped the brush down that chimney. Tiny particles floated in a sparkling black cloud into the sunlight, gently falling, covering the room in a fine, black layer. I couldn’t believe it. This had never happened before! Knowing what the next couple hours would entail, all I could do was sigh.

I opened both chimney cleanout doors, each yielding a full 12-quart pail of shiny, black dust. Outside, Dave scrubbed the insides of the stovepipes while I swept, then vacuumed, then washed the slate behind the living room stove which I could only access when the stove was pulled out.

Back in the house, Dave rolled the stove back, then winched it high enough so I could pull the wheels out. We guided the stove to its place on the slate. Stove pipes in, I began the work of vacuuming the creosote film that had settled on every horizontal surface on the first floor, then washing the wooden floors. Above my head, the once-almost invisible cobwebs hung loosely here and there, easy to see now that they were covered with creosote dust. At six o’clock I decided to call it quits and find some leftovers for supper. I’d be back at it in the morning.

I looked down at the baggy, once-white long underwear I had donned for snowshoeing four hours before, now covered with soot, and my raggy jean jacket I use for carrying wood into the house, also covered with soot, the only layers I had on for this hot, messy job. A glance in the mirror showed my hair poking out in all directions from under my hairband, and dark streaks on my nose and cheeks.

Imagining Walt Disney’s, or perhaps Rogers and Hammerstein’s pretty version of the unfortunate soot-covered stepsister, I grinned as I asked Dave, “Am I as cute as Cinderella?”

“You mean Mrs. Howell’s Cinderella?” (To understand Dave’s question, it helps to know that his entire classical education was acquired by watching the 1960s television sitcom, “Gilligan’s Island.” The clever writers of this series incorporated classical music, history, theatre, and other cultural references into every episode).

My lovely vision of cinder-maid-soon-to-become-beautiful-princess immediately changed and became Dave’s, that of ditzy and awkward Lovey Howell, middle-aged wife of millionaire Thurston Howell III, who in a dream imagined herself to be the young and beautiful princess Cinderella, with Thurston as her prince.

“Yes,” Dave said, “You are.