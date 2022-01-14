Close to Home: Common-sense approach to diet, exercise

A few months ago Dave and I walked a mile or so down the road to meet our new neighbors, pint of maple syrup in hand. We talked a bit, and then she said, “Are you Health Nuts?” The question took me off guard, and I tried to form a polite question. “Um, why do you ask?” “You walked here, and sometimes I see Dave riding his bike past the house!” I don’t remember my response.

There is some truth to her assessment. It’s easy for me to head out the door in most kinds of weather and walk five miles. In my most recent somewhat sedentary job I used my lunch break to walk two miles as fast as I could, eating my sandwich and banana along the way. After my brisk walk I felt refreshed, ready to dive into the afternoon’s work. Usually before the workday began, I had already walked or run a couple miles before breakfast. Those I’ve met since I moved here have only known me as a seasoned exerciser, but that hasn’t always been the case. Where did that habit come from?

My mother often said, “You are slower than molasses in January.” I suppose I was. I spent much of my spare time lying on my bed, chin propped on my hand, reading. By the time I turned 13 years old, I had enough of being laughed at for being fat. One day I found a diet in my older sister’s yoga book and began to follow it. The diet allowed only water with lemon juice for breakfast, one cup of soup, soft boiled egg, and raw vegetables for lunch, repeating the same for supper, adding one half cup of cooked vegetable, one half cup of fruit, salad with no dressing, and a glass of skim milk. No snacks. No bread. Herb tea any time of day was optional. I remember sometimes having dizzy spells when I stood up from a sitting position. There were just not enough calories in that diet for someone still getting taller, still building bone. If you are wondering how I remember the particulars of this diet, I’ll tell you. I have the now-yellowed copy of the diet I wrote out close to 50 years ago in front of me. I keep it behind the miscellaneous tab in my recipe box.

I lost 40 pounds that summer between the eighth and ninth grades and began walking long distances during that time. When school started that fall, I shunned the school bus for the three-mile walk to school, then back again at the end of the day. I ran my first half-mile ever, with the theme from the movie “Rocky” running through my head. Except for that first year in college with my introduction to greasy, but oh-so-good cafeteria food, when I regained much of the weight I’d lost, I’ve been able to keep my weight down. That time I worked it off using my version of the grapefruit diet (eating only grapefruit) or going without food for days at a time drinking only coffee, and other fad diets I am not endorsing.

What kind of diet would I endorse if I were facing the daunting task of taking off more than a pound or two? I heard a report on National Public Radio the other day about intermittent fasting and its health benefits. Intermittent fasting can be anything from skipping a meal once a day, to skipping a full day of meals once or more a week, taking in a maximum of 600 calories on those days in the form of broth and other light foods. Another approach is a daily routine of limiting the total calories consumed to within a 10-hour window of time, then going without food for the next 14 hours, keeping well-hydrated throughout the entire day. This can be done in any number of ways, eating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for instance, then eating nothing until 8 a.m. the next morning.

In a study at the University of California, San Diego, participants were found to experience not only weight loss with a reduction in belly fat while using this weight-loss approach, but improved cholesterol and blood pressure levels as well. The researchers found preliminary evidence that fasting is a way to rejuvenate and restore your metabolic organs by giving them a rest.

One of my sisters adopted a version of this method of weight loss several months ago, waiting until noon to eat her first meal of the day and stopping any food intake after an early supper. She doesn’t eat “special” foods, nor does she deny herself dessert. She has experienced a slow, steady weight loss of 24 pounds, and is still losing weight. After the initial adjustment of not eating breakfast, she has found this method of dieting easy to maintain. She has added regular exercise to her weight loss program, wearing a fitness tracker on her wrist to log the steps she takes throughout the day, often exceeding her daily goal of 12,000 steps.

All of the above to say that being healthy doesn’t get easier as we get older, but it doesn’t have to become harder, if you make a plan and stick to it. Don’t put off your annual checkups. Follow through on your provider’s referrals. Be sensible about what you eat. Start moving. Practicing a common-sense approach to dieting and exercise you can live with will teach you skills you can use throughout your life. “In moments of doubt, close your eyes and imagine your body a year from now if you didn’t give in. Stay Strong.” Author unknown.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

