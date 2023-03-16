I was newly out of college, back home and job hunting. The phone rang, and it was for me! “Congratulations,” the speaker told me. “You have been randomly selected for a free aerobics class at Such and Such Spa (I have forgotten the real name).” The woman on the line told me I could bring a friend. Well, why not? I was unemployed and had nothing better to do.

My friend Anita and I showed up at the spa, located in a little shopping center a few miles away. We were in baggy sweatpants and T-shirts, the closest thing to workout attire that we owned. The young woman who met us at the door directed us to a nearby room. I recognized the woman facing the class as a girl one year ahead of me in high school. She was slim and strong then and hadn’t changed. She was wearing form-fitting leotard and tights, as were everyone else in the class. I didn’t think I could feel more out of place, but I was wrong.

We made our way to an open space near the back of the room, the music boomed from the speakers, and class began. Our instructor was all business, no smile on her face. She barked out moves in quick succession like an army drill sergeant, moving to the beat, beat, beat of the music. The women in front of us moved obediently to the left, to the right, up, down, here, there — women panting, women sweating. Anita and I followed along as best as we could, but it was difficult. Judging from their choreographed movements, everyone else had been in this class for quite a while. We were left to stumble and fumble back and forth, looking even more ridiculous than ever.

When the floor exercises started, we tried and failed to keep up. Up to that time we attempted to be serious about exercising, but on the floor, we collapsed into uncontrollable laughter, which lasted until the music died away, and everyone picked up their mats. Our heads down to keep from making eye contact with our fellow exercisers, we filed out of the room, but didn’t escape in time. The woman who greeted us when we arrived, met us as we came out of the room and asked us to come to her office. She gave us a little lecture about the importance of exercise. Good students that we were, we nodded obediently, but when asked if we would like a membership to the spa, we begged poverty (no lie, there), and escaped to freedom.

I managed to avoid exercise classes after that, as my life moved from city girl to country girl. I learned to haul water, split wood, bend and stretch in the vegetable and flower gardens, and chase after children, generally getting enough exercise to stay fit.

When I got my office job after the children left home, part of my health benefit were free classes in the Wellness Center. I signed up for one, thinking that maybe I could mitigate the negative effects of sitting at a desk most of the day. I walked into the room to find the instructor and the class full of women in shorts and T-shirts. My kind of class. I took my place in the back of the room, the music boomed loud, and we were off. Left, right, up, down! Once again, my arms and legs went here and there in my extraordinarily awkward way. I felt like Jerry Lewis in a Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis comedy. This just wasn’t for me.

Fast forward to a couple weeks ago. When my brother Joe and his wife Edna want to get out of the city, they sometimes visit me in my woodland home. I cook for them, we hike in the woods, they relax, enjoying their time away from the push and pull of city life. When I want to get out of the woods, I visit them in their home in Janesville. Their city home and city life are far different from my life here. Edna calls our time together, “Edna’s Spa.” She cooks gourmet meals. Joe does the dishes. They wait on me hand and foot.

Last month when we made plans for my upcoming visit, Edna told me to bring my swimsuit. We were going to her water aerobics class for seniors, at the local YMCA. I immediately had visions of a much younger me shivering poolside, waiting for swimming lessons to start. I dreaded my upcoming class, but wanted to spend time with Edna, so I vowed to do the best I could. Well! This is 2023! Other than feeling a bit shivery in the locker room, I was pleasantly surprised. The air in the pool room felt like a hot July afternoon, and the water in the pool was warm enough to take a bath in. This was great.

While we waited for our instructor, we slipped into the walking pool, moving with the current along with the other seniors. Edna introduced me to everyone, we all conversed, swishing through the warm water, around and around and around, until our instructor took her place on the tiled floor. The only thing this class had in common with my earlier classes was the music. I haven’t listened to the Top-40 in 20 years. This music was just as loud and booming and unfamiliar as ever. We moved here and there in the warm water at our own pace, with the encouragement of our smiling instructor. Not everyone in class moved in sync, including me, but no one seem to care.

Actress Ingrid Bergman said, “Getting old is like climbing a mountain: you get a little out of breath, but the view is much better!” I agree.