Well, I did it. I put away my last pair of snow boots — the ones that look like they lace up the front, but really zip up the side, the laces in front just for show. So nice to have something warm and pretty to wear with any nice outfit on a quick outing to town. I’d been fooled before, and…. I was, again. But isn’t that what the promise of spring is — that pushing and pulling, sun and 80 degrees one day, hot enough to get soaking wet washing sugar pails and loving it, then snow on the daffodils the next?

Mom would have turned 90 years old on April 12. We decided to celebrate by eating out at her favorite restaurant, the following weekend. The five of us who could make it, and a few spouses, met at the Guadalajara in Superior, Wisconsin. Mexican food! Why was it always a surprise when my parents tried something new? When I was a kid, I didn’t know what a taco was, much less the refried beans, and Mexican rice which are part one of the signature meals I like to make.

We ate and talked and traded memories, then went back to the cabin, Mom’s cabin, where we had all the cake and ice cream we could hold. The cake, made by my brother Chris, was beautiful — three chocolate layers with frosting and raspberry filling in between, and plump, red raspberries circling the perimeter on the top.

My parents moved to their cabin in the woods in northern Wisconsin in 1997. They were closer to their own birthplaces of Floodwood, and Duluth, Minnesota, where they lived until Dad’s job sent him to Green Bay in 1959, the year I was born. We made two trips north every year, eight kids packed shoulder-to-shoulder in the station wagon, the youngest in the honored place between my parents in the front seat, pop-up-camper pulled behind. A favorite and vivid memory is our arrival in Duluth in the early evening darkness, having crossed the bridge from Wisconsin to Minnesota, my eyes blurry with sleep, the million lights of that beautiful city, blurry, too.

Mom was born in the spring. Her disposition and outlook on life was pretty much like spring — usually cheery and hopeful — got her through some tough times, that’s for sure. And now she’s gone. She left us her legacy of love and acceptance, the stuff that will get the eight of us through as we traverse the coming legalities in the months ahead.

I’ve said my last goodbye to several friends and family members these past 12 months. Each goodbye feeling like a cold, damp, dreary winter day. As time goes by, though, the memories are starting to feel a bit like spring flowers about to bloom. I wonder what that big “hello” will be like, the winter of this life finally over. Maybe it will be like a warm spring day, with balmy, soft summer breezes tickling our faces while we lie on our backs on the grass to find pictures in the clouds overhead. Or maybe like a long summer vacation, between school terms.

Funny — the above was written one day, and just a few days later I made the snowy, blowy drive back home to southern Wisconsin. Yup, I was fooled again! In Viroqua, I made a quick stop at the food co-op, then drove slowly through town, admiring what looked like spring-blossoming trees, but really the trees were covered with pure, white snow. At home, my daffodils and the purple and pink hyacinths were covered with snow, just a hint of yellow and pink and purple showing. The next morning, we awoke to blowing winds and no sign of spring flowers at all.

I began this column heralding the end of winter, and it really is over. Dave made a trip to the Wilson State Forest Nursery near Boscobel last week to pick up our order of white spruces. The temperatures and spring rains late in the week were enough to melt the snow, giving the earth just the right kind of moisture for Earth Day tree planting.

As often happens, most everything in life — like an unwelcome snowstorm — eventually works out okay, after all. Happy Spring.