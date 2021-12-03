Close to Home: Family love at the table

One of my brothers had a last-minute idea to get all the siblings together for a pre-Thanksgiving meal at my mother’s house in northern Wisconsin. For more than a decade we have only been together for weddings and funerals. A holiday meal was just what we needed this year after all we have been through. There we were, seated around a very long table, 13 of us including a few spouses, a nephew, and a 6-year-old foster daughter in the mix, minus one brother who couldn’t make it, and those who had died, including my dad and a brother.

After a short prayer, Mom said she had something to say, and mustered her still-shrinking 5-foot frame into a standing position. She cleared her throat. “Hey Mom—shouldn’t you STAND when giving a speech?” “Oh, shut up,” Mom countered, laughing. Always good to start a meal with a joke. She thanked us all for making the trip, noting that one sister and her husband drove from South Carolina to enjoy this short afternoon with everyone.

We sat down to turkey and everything else that goes with a Thanksgiving meal. Talk wandered this way and that as we passed the dishes around, everyone keeping the subject light. Stories of a newborn calf standing and bawling near the road, a school student who appreciated the extra attention he received from a teacher, the latest find at someone’s favorite thrift shop, the coming hunting season.

For the most part conversation was kept light until one sister got slightly political, and a brother on the other end of the table, and of the political spectrum, gasped. She faltered, we stared at her, trying to be polite, not wishing to pursue the subject, until she looked down at her plate and dug into her turkey and mashed potatoes and gravy. Maybe I just imagined the huge sigh of relief around the table. Dodged THAT bullet!

When we were kids and no one would own up to having broken something, my dad would say, “It must be the ninth child who did it!” There were eight of us, the youngest age 11, when the ninth child made an appearance into our family. What a relief. We were all off the hook, now. My parents were more relaxed with this little baby girl, possibly because the fatigue of being over 40, grandparents of three, and still with a houseful of kids, rendered them incapable of more than a “don’t do that, sweetie-pie.” In later years after I had my own children, I learned to appreciate the fact that my parents finally had an opportunity to relax and enjoy parenting only one little kid instead of I don’t-even-know-how-many-at-one-time-under-the-age-of-six.

Now this little girl is the age my mother was when she was born and is the new mother of a 6-year-old foster daughter. I couldn’t help smiling as our sister attempted to teach her little one a few table manners, rolling her eyes and putting her hand to her forehead at the latest infringement. I’ve been there, done that, and failed miserably much of the time. We are in awe of her and the challenge she and her husband have undertaken.

Talk of work. Talk of one brother’s recent retirement from his longtime career as a newspaper reporter, and what is he going to do now. He said, with his gentle laugh, that he tells people that the first thing he is going to do is to figure out what he is going to do. Good answer. CNA tech, moms at home, former secretary, elementary music teacher, technical school instructor, special ed teacher’s aide, family counselor. Thin, not-so-thin, energetic, and not-so-much, quiet, talkative, opinionated, extraordinarily generous, especially patient (or not). Such a mix.

After most had left by mid-morning the next day, one of my younger sisters commented how different we are all are, that if we had met at a workplace or a fraternal organization or at a church, we probably wouldn’t choose one another as friends. But here we were, a big family, put together by forces outside of our control, who bump and bruise each other along the way, but always loyal, always loving, after the latest misunderstanding has cleared up.

Maybe it IS because we come from the same parents. Some of our experiences are shared, but the lives of the oldest and the youngest, and everyone in between were so vastly different as the culture changed, as our parents changed, as our family grew. Not much different from our larger family, the people we aren’t related to by birth, but by association.

We all come from the same beginning, ultimately. Wouldn’t it be a lot more fun to appreciate the next person for how different he or she is than to imagine that the world would be much better if they were more like us? And just as a dinner table is much more satisfying when filled with a variety of good things to eat and new things to try, our daily conversations with the people we encounter every day can be filled with a variety of good things, too.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

