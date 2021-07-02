Close to Home: Flying post-COVID is a positive experience

Notes about this trip. Everyone wore masks. The waiting area seats were not marked for no-seating, and the planes were full. When entering the plane, we were each given a packaged sanitizing wipe to disinfect our seating area. On the longer flights, our cheery flight attendants pushed snack carts down the aisle and offered water, coffee, or soda pop, and cookies or pretzels. We could take our masks off to eat and drink, of course, which was a welcome reprieve. The pre-recorded explanation about how to use oxygen masks did not mention whether the O2 mask should go over the masks already on our faces. After the demonstration, a flight attendant clarified the instructions by telling us to take our face masks off before using the O2 masks. There was also the announcement on each flight, with slight variations per announcer, regarding wearing a mask, “If you choose not to comply, you may not be allowed to travel with us in the future,” and “If you take a nap, keep your mask over your nose and mouth so the flight attendant doesn’t have to come and wake you up.”