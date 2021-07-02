Close to Home: Flying post-COVID is a positive experience

Living in the woods with no neighbors in sight can give a person a skewed view of the world. Back here there are lush green trees, birdsong, and deer wandering through the yard. Things usually go smoothly, even with two very different people living here. How easy to forget that life is not like this for everyone. In case you stayed close to home during our year-long siege and wonder what life has been like outside of your four walls, I thought I’d provide you an update of what air travel was like during COVID lockdown, and now in our sort-of-post-COVID world.
Last year I decided I’d had enough of the woods and booked two flights — one to Ohio to visit my son and his wife, the other to South Carolina to visit my sister and her husband. Maybe I’m not world-wary enough to be afraid of catching something, but my usual ramped-up anxiety I get anytime I fly was my only concern. What if I miss a connection? What if I get patted down again? What if I forget something?
My first solo flying experience was in 2007. The entire trip to California and back was punctuated by mad dashes through airports to catch connections, and a suitcase that did not arrive until the next day. My return trip that time had a three-hour layover at O’Hare that evaporated to only seconds due to a series of delays, and a connecting flight to Madison with a departure gate so far from my arrival gate that by the time I got out of the plane and ran down hall after hall, I had raw skin on my hand from the strap of my bag rubbing against it, and I missed my flight. The next flight got me to the Madison airport at 2 a.m. I managed to get to my new job at 8 a.m. That experience haunts me to this day.
I’ve decided that it is my apparent stupidity when going through security that lands me yet another pat-down. “Oh, you want my shoes off?” “My jacket goes in the tray, too?” “My computer?” They must think that no one is that dumb and I must be faking it, so they check me out just to be sure. I am much calmer now, remembering even my little packed lunch, which they put in a dog dish to go down the conveyor belt.
Notes about my flights in 2020. Everyone wore masks. Every other seat in the waiting area had a red circle with a slash mark on it so no one would sit there, and there were hand sanitizer dispensers everywhere. Every other seat in the airplane was empty. Our complimentary snack of pretzels, mini bottle of water, and sanitizing wipes came in a Ziploc bag. With so few people flying, calm was the rule of the day.
About a week before my recent flight to North Carolina I heard a news report of an altercation between a passenger and a Southwest Airlines flight attendant over mask wearing. The attendant lost two teeth. The report stated that flight attendants were quitting. According to the Southwest Airlines union president, there have been 2,500 incidents of various kinds nationwide since the beginning of the year. I wondered if I would see any sign of hostility by travelers on my trip. There were none. The only excitement was on our early morning trek to the La Crosse airport. We were going uphill near Coon Valley when a deer darted across the road in front of us. It tripped, fell onto its side, and managed to get up and off the road unscathed.
Notes about this trip. Everyone wore masks. The waiting area seats were not marked for no-seating, and the planes were full. When entering the plane, we were each given a packaged sanitizing wipe to disinfect our seating area. On the longer flights, our cheery flight attendants pushed snack carts down the aisle and offered water, coffee, or soda pop, and cookies or pretzels. We could take our masks off to eat and drink, of course, which was a welcome reprieve. The pre-recorded explanation about how to use oxygen masks did not mention whether the O2 mask should go over the masks already on our faces. After the demonstration, a flight attendant clarified the instructions by telling us to take our face masks off before using the O2 masks. There was also the announcement on each flight, with slight variations per announcer, regarding wearing a mask, “If you choose not to comply, you may not be allowed to travel with us in the future,” and “If you take a nap, keep your mask over your nose and mouth so the flight attendant doesn’t have to come and wake you up.”
My last connection on the way home was at O’Hare. It would be a short layover so I asked the attendant on my flight from Charlotte to Chicago if I could move closer to the front from my seat in row 26. There were no open seats. I traded my window for the aisle seat, and believe me, I was up in a flash when that seat belt sign turned off, and made good headway toward the front before the aisle filled with people. Once off the plane, I did a walk-run to my next gate which was several hallways and down a flight of stairs away, making it with just minutes to spare.
Back in La Crosse I found my bag coming around the turnstile in record time, and there was Dave waiting for me, a welcome sight, indeed. I breathed a sign of contentment as we drove out of town and into the hills. Looking back, I do not remember any pre-COVID flight that was smoother than the ones I just described. Moreover, where there were many opportunities for people to be unkind, I instead witnessed patience and a sense of calm among the passengers, and polite, cheerful flight staff. Life in the outside world is nice, after all.
Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.