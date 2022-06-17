Close to Home: Foraged wild foods add to the menu

“Ever eat a pine tree? Many parts are edible.” Who could forget the voice of Euell Gibbons and his ads for Grape-Nuts cereal? I never read his book, “Stalking the Good Life: My Love Affair with Nature,” but I was impressed by his ads enough to begin to stalk the good life, too.

My first experiment in eating wild foods came from “My Side of the Mountain,” a book I read when I was about 12 years old. Impressed by the ingenuity of the main character, Sam, I collected a small bucket of acorns from a nearby park and attempted to make acorn pancakes, just as Sam did. I didn’t know anything about making the acorns safe to eat, leaching out the tannins and drying them properly, before attempting to make them into flour. Luckily the end product was so bitter that I didn’t eat enough to poison myself. The only other recollection I have of eating wild foods as a kid is picking and eating the wood sorrel which grew along the side of my parents’ garage. I called the little seed pods, “sweeties,” but really, they aren’t sweet at all. They are really sour!

Fast forward to 1984. Twenty-four years old and newly married, I moved to the woods. I had the best of intentions to learn how to find and prepare wild plants to eat. I had one outdated book as a guide. It made me laugh. It seemed that nearly every wild plant I found that was named in the book had something in common — diuretic qualities. Well, that’s fine if you need it. I wasn’t really interested in the medicinal qualities of wild plants, though. I wanted to find plants we could eat. Daily life eventually curtailed my jaunts through the woods, and except for the abundant blackberries I picked every August, I concentrated on my vegetable gardens, not knowing that some of the weeds I was pulling could easily have been added to our salads. I eventually learned to pick stinging nettles which grow with great abundance here, using them as I would cooked spinach.

One time I brought a “spinach” lasagna along when I visited my parents in their new woodland home in northern Wisconsin. I was sure they’d like it, especially my dad, as he talked quite often about wild plants, expounding with great energy about how nutritious and tasty they are. So, there we were, sitting around the supper table — my three children, who were accustomed to eating nettles and other strange things, my parents, and my brother Chris. When everyone had eaten a few bites and were clearly enjoying the meal, I said, “Can anyone guess what the secret ingredient is?” I don’t remember what any of the answers were, but I do remember the reactions of the three adults who, up to that moment, had no trouble eating. When I said, “Nettles,” Chris’s fork froze in mid-air on the way to his mouth, my dad put his fork down, and my mother began to cry, “Nettles give me hives! Am I going to get hives inside of me?” I assured her that cooking nettles neutralizes their stinging properties, but I don’t think she ate much after that. OK, so maybe serving wild foods to the uninitiated isn’t a good idea.

There are many up-to-date foraging books. The ones I use are written by Samuel Thayer, a forager since childhood. He lives in northern Wisconsin with his wife and children, and has been teaching about edible wild plants for more than 20 years. He is my source for in-depth information about wild plants and how to prepare them.

Now that I’m retired from my day job, I read Mr. Thayer’s books in winter, and do as much foraging as I can once the snow disappears. I’ve written here about hunting Oyster, Pheasant Back, and Indigo Milk Cap mushrooms. It was my son, Dan, who taught me about these delicious fungi. The whole idea of foraging really took hold once I spent more and more time tromping through the woods. I now have a goal of adding one new foraged food to our menus each year.

Salads this summer include lamb’s quarters and purslane, two of the very plants I used to weed out of my vegetable garden. Another plant I find this time of year has the unfortunate name of Carrion Flower, because when the plant becomes viny and flowers out, it has a putrid odor. When this plant is short, though, about two feet tall, it looks and tastes like asparagus. I first found it growing under a spruce tree, just one, single stalk. This, I found, is how they tend to grow, just one lone stalk here, one stalk there. Fiddlehead fern salad was a daily side dish at our table earlier this spring, last year’s addition to my growing catalogue of foraged foods.

There is another kind of foraging I do. Maybe fishing isn’t regarded as foraging by some, but when I’m alone with my fishing pole and night crawlers, wading through waist-high dew-laden grasses in my tall rubber boots, climbing up and down banks to get a good spot to cast into the creek, it feels like foraging to me. Finding hidden pools is as much fun and exercise as tromping through the woods looking for mushrooms. The added activity of getting something on the line that I can’t see makes it a real scavenger hunt, too. It’s exciting to feel my line jiggle with the familiar tug of a brown trout.

There is something therapeutic about spending time outside in a vegetable or flower garden, or off the beaten path in the woods or along a creek. The messages we receive from various media can make us feel like appendages, something added on to this earth, a burden to the planet, and quite dispensable. The prophet Isaiah says that God did not create the world as an empty waste, but he designed it to be lived in. We are an important part of the world around us. We are an indispensable part of this lovely world.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0