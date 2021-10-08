Close to Home: Getting away from it all

In a recent column I stated that we are already “away from it all.” For the most part, we are. We don’t have television, reception, we don’t have a subscription to Netflix or any other service of that kind. We live a third of a mile from our closest neighbor. But there’s the daily work around the place that keeps us very busy most of the time.

We’d been planning a trip to Colorado for months. Dave, especially, kept foremost in his mind all the things that needed to be done here, and all the things we needed to bring along. His experience in the going west department far exceeds mine. He has hunted antelope, mule deer, coyotes, and elk in Wyoming and Colorado for decades. For me, when invited to go along, it’s an opportunity to do something vastly different from anything I have ever done, before.

My preparation was in the daily work I do around here, and I moved along at my usual steady pace, checking off my list. Traveling day was upon us. I had my vegetables canned. The grass was mowed. Why, then, did I find it so difficult to get away from our little homestead and head west?

Well, I had a rock wall to rebuild. I had pulled it apart so we could dig out the thousands of Siberian Iris that were growing not only in the terrace, but in between the rocks in the wall. The now empty space will house perennials that I need to move in preparation for new construction. We’re going to add a little addition so we can put in a real furnace. Wood heat is wonderful, and I hope to never do without it. But as things are right now, Dave and I can’t go away in the winter at the same time, with no one to keep the woodstove going. Time to modernize. Then there is the daunting task of finding takers for all these lovely flowers. But work near the house can wait until I get back.

I’ll tell you what it is. It’s the countdown to hunting season. Once bow hunting begins, I will have all the time in the world to do my landscaping. There is work to do. Recent weeks of high winds have taken down trees all over the woods. Every trail needs to be cleared and valued firewood hauled out. I want to snowshoe this winter, and do not relish climbing over tree trunks with my cumbersome snowshoes on.

Then there’s the habit of working. I like it. I don’t easily set it aside for weeks of days to do whatever I want to do that isn’t work, like trout fishing in the Colorado Rockies, reading for hours, walking in the mountains, or getting a good nap. Amazing, isn’t it? With no internet or cell service the need to constantly correspond simply isn’t there. Who wouldn’t jump at the chance? And I’ve done it before. We headed west for Dave’s elk hunt and time away from the constant work of the homestead a few years ago. I spent hours trout fishing in the secluded mountain brook, learning the pools where the fish were hiding, learning how to keep my hook from snagging rocks. It was wonderful. Now I was going back.

It took three days, from climbing into the truck on an early Monday morning, until well into a long hike into the mountains on Wednesday, to even begin to relax and enjoy myself. A few more days have gone by, as I write this, and I feel no pressure, no time constraints. I do have a couple chores — filtering brook water for washing and cooking is one of them. The other is having a hot supper ready when Dave gets back after dark, but cooking is a creative endeavor for me, and I don’t consider it work. How does trout loaf with piquant sauce sound? It was pretty good, for a first try.

I have been thinking about the “it all” that we all want and need to get away from. There are those mandatory responsibilities like jobs. There is the constant ding of our cell phones to answer. There are those things we choose to do that we don’t really have to do on any schedule. We are so habituated to the work of “getting everything done” before we decide to relax and enjoy ourselves, that enjoying ourselves takes a back seat much of the time.

Take it from one who likes structure, comfort, and predictability. Just do it.

There were many, many years when I could not afford to get away like this. Maybe you can’t afford a big trip, either. Perhaps you could visit a friend in another city. Or (and it takes a lot of discipline to do this, as it’s so easy to fall into work mode), take a staycation. Use your house as a home base and take day trips to places within driving distance that you have always wanted to see. Be sure to eat things that are real treats for you. For me, that would include a big bag of Sun Chips and Culver’s turtle sundaes, and dinner at The Freighthouse in La Crosse.

It might take a day or two to adjust, but then the delightful freedom of doing “nothing” will descend upon you. Think of it an extended Sabbath. The work will be right there when you get back. I bet you won’t even miss it.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0