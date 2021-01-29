Close to Home: Gift of linen tea towel prompts inspiration

It isn’t unusual to find a package in my mailbox in December. It is unusual to find one from my husband’s aunt and godmother Carol, though. We don’t normally exchange gifts. Tucked inside the nine by twelve manila envelope and wrapped in tissue paper, was a white linen towel. I unfolded it to find a sweet, simple embroidered depiction of two cross stitched owls, each on its own branch. The owls are brown and orange and yellow and a pastel green—not what I would describe as Christmas colors. The branches on which they are sitting, with tiny light and dark green leaves, are made in a simple outline stitch. There is a cross stitched orange border along the bottom of the towel. There was no note. I was intrigued.
I gave Aunt Carol a call. “It’s a tea towel, made by my mother,” she told me. “Women used to use them as decorations in their kitchens. I thought it was about time I started to pass things on, so I sent this one to you.” I didn’t find the definition of a tea towel in my American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language, or my 1963 World Book Encyclopedia Dictionary, which I proudly display along with the matching set of encyclopedias my siblings and I used for numerous research projects in the days before the internet. We all remember asking our mother how to spell a word and getting the response, “Look it up.” Our stock reply, as we reluctantly made our way to the bookshelf was, “How can I look it up if I don’t know how to spell it?”
A quick Google search gave me the answer: Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a tea towel as “a cloth for drying dishes.” “Often made of linen, cotton, or a combination of the two, tea towels date back to England in the 18th century, when they were used to insulate tea pots at tea ceremonies (hence the name), dry fine china, and cover baked goods.” The Webster’s New Collegiate Dictionary on my shelf, which had never been used as far as I know, defines a tea towel as a mere “dish towel.” The other definition is just lovely, conjuring up images of British teas, like the one depicted in my video version of “The Last of the Mohicans,” in which the beautifully dressed heroine and the British soldier who hopes to marry her are having tea, sitting at a table in a field.
My new tea towel was embroidered by Grandma Anne Mroczynski (pronounced Mer-SHIN-ski) over 40 years ago in her little house in Seymour, Wisconsin. There is not a stain on it, and perhaps has never been used. I am delighted to add it to my repertoire of kitchen towels, also embroidered by Anne, the ones with the words, Wash Day, Market Day, Iron Day, Cleaning Day, Gardening Day, or Sunday underneath a cute, bonneted girl on the corner. I’ll think of her, now long passed into memory, each time I use it. Maybe sometime long in the future, someone will think of me when they come across the towels I was inspired by this gift to embroider for our daughter-in-law’s Christmas present. The smile on her face when she held them up was all I needed to see to know that she appreciated the time that went into making them.
I’m thankful for the relaxing hours I had, wearing glasses now, sitting very close to my lamp in the warmth of the wood burning stove, pulling the colored thread. I hadn’t embroidered in years. This simple art was taught to me by my mother. I was reminded that I had taught it to my children, too, when my son Joe asked if I still had the little Christmas stocking with the Santa on it, which he had embroidered two decades ago. I did have it, and now he will hang it in his own home at Christmastime.
Isn’t it delightful that the gift of an old tea towel could be the inspiration for a little bit of research, and for the making of another gift? It was also an occasion for a little reflection. Just like the underside of any piece of embroidery, with its threads crisscrossed and hanging and kind of messy, Anne’s life was made up of real events, all crisscrossed, too, and maybe even messy at times. Like mine. Like yours. But the finished work lives on in the memories of those we know, and maybe even of those we never met, who are given the gift of something we made, something as simple as a linen tea towel.
Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at dmshort1984@gmail.com.