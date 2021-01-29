Close to Home: Gift of linen tea towel prompts inspiration

A quick Google search gave me the answer: Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a tea towel as “a cloth for drying dishes.” “Often made of linen, cotton, or a combination of the two, tea towels date back to England in the 18th century, when they were used to insulate tea pots at tea ceremonies (hence the name), dry fine china, and cover baked goods.” The Webster’s New Collegiate Dictionary on my shelf, which had never been used as far as I know, defines a tea towel as a mere “dish towel.” The other definition is just lovely, conjuring up images of British teas, like the one depicted in my video version of “The Last of the Mohicans,” in which the beautifully dressed heroine and the British soldier who hopes to marry her are having tea, sitting at a table in a field.

My new tea towel was embroidered by Grandma Anne Mroczynski (pronounced Mer-SHIN-ski) over 40 years ago in her little house in Seymour, Wisconsin. There is not a stain on it, and perhaps has never been used. I am delighted to add it to my repertoire of kitchen towels, also embroidered by Anne, the ones with the words, Wash Day, Market Day, Iron Day, Cleaning Day, Gardening Day, or Sunday underneath a cute, bonneted girl on the corner. I’ll think of her, now long passed into memory, each time I use it. Maybe sometime long in the future, someone will think of me when they come across the towels I was inspired by this gift to embroider for our daughter-in-law’s Christmas present. The smile on her face when she held them up was all I needed to see to know that she appreciated the time that went into making them.