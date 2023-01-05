Close to Home: 'Hallelujah, you're home'

Well, we knew it would happen one day, but we weren’t waiting. Every day Mom got up and moved through her day, slowly at first, letting the pain in her lower back lessen as her five-foot-tall frame stretched a bit. This day was no different. My brother Chris, who has been staying with her, reported that Mom began her morning as usual, except for one small thing. He heard a distinct, “Oh!” from the other room where she was changing her clothes. Then she made her way to her little rocker by the woodstove, leaning on her cane but not seeming to be in any pain at all. She looked up at Chris with what he described as a “glowing” smile, then opened one of her many devotionals and began to pray.

An ardent insomniac and tired from his night’s wanderings, Chris went to take a nap. When he got up in late morning, he found our mother sitting at the dining table, her head resting on the Christmas card she was writing, as though asleep. That’s how she left us. Just like that.

Well, Mom, couldn’t you have given us a head’s up? Just an inkling? I talked to you on Friday. You were cheerful, and happy that our brother Joe was there on a visit, sharing in the work and fun of snow shoveling and snowman-making after the latest heavy, wet, northwest Wisconsin snowfall.

You set up your Nativity set the night before. I’ve never considered you unconventional in any way, but the photo of your set that Chris emailed to me tells me otherwise. There, on your piano, besides the usual expected residents of every Nativity scene — several sheep, a donkey or two, shepherds, wise men, and of course Mary and Joseph with the infant Jesus in the center— there are ducks, hippos, giraffes, baby chicks, a little Dutch Girl, a lizard, turtles, walrus, mice, goats, and even A.A. Milne’s Piglet. And just to the right, tucked in close, the photo of the nine of us with you in the center, on the day of Rebekah’s wedding. We’re all laughing.

You watched “West Wing” with Chris, something you both enjoyed, then went to bed. No indication at all that you would be going anywhere anytime soon.

So, what’s it like in Heaven, Mom? Is everyone there? Your mom and dad, your two brothers, two of your sisters, a lot of brother and sisters-in-laws, Busha and Jadush? And Dad, our brother Willie and his wife Teri, your son-in-law Steve, your grandson Eric and granddaughter Erin, all having died too young? And the neighborhood ladies, most recently joined by your good friend, Sally? Are you all laughing together with a joy that makes our best times here on Earth look like a joke?

You and Dad were 19 and 20 years old when you married. No amount of imagination could have given you a picture of what your life together would hold. I hope you liked it, Mom. I hope all the trouble we kids gave you was vastly exceeded by all the good times. This was your first Christmas in Heaven, with an eternity of Christmases to come. I hope you had a good time. Since Time is a creation and Heaven is somewhere outside of Time, I can say with certainty, “See you soon.”

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants.” Psalm 116:15.

“Hallelujah, you were an angel in the shape of my mum. You got to see the person I have become, Spread your wings and I know that when God took you back He said, ‘Hallelujah, you’re home.’” From “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran.