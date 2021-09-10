Close to Home: Harvest time, canning season arrive

“Little Bear,” said Mother Bear, “eat lots of berries and grow big and fat. We must store up food for the long, cold winter.” (From Robert McCloskey’s children’s book, “Blueberries for Sal”). What a gastronomic dream to just eat and eat and eat, then fall asleep as our Wisconsin temperatures drop below freezing, and awaken considerably thinner a few months later with the spring thaw. Works for bears and woodchucks, but not for us. Either we make regular trips to the grocery store, or we dig into our cellar and our freezers for food we preserved, ourselves. How thin we are depends on our balance between working and eating.
Putting food away for the winter has not only been an enjoyable but also a necessary enterprise from time immemorial. One example of food preservation from the 19th century was found on the steamboat Arabia which sank in the Missouri River in 1856. All its passengers swam to safety, but the ship sank into obscurity until it was unearthed 130 years later. Among the thousands of artifacts found beautifully preserved on the ship such as medicines, shoes, clothing, perfumes, decorative buttons, and delicate China, were bottles and bottles of still-preserved cherries and other fruits, as well as pickles. According to the article I read, an excavator on the project tasted one of the pickles and found that it was still good to eat.
I’ve been making pickles, too. For weeks now, I have lowered jars of finger-sized cucumbers accompanied by dill, turmeric, mustard seed and a mixture of sugar, salt and vinegar, into boiling water. I’ve also spent hours snipping the ends off green beans, cutting them into bite-sized pieces, then packing them into quart jars with boiling water and a little canning salt, topping the jars with a lid and a ring before setting them ever so gently into my pressure canner.
I grew up watching my mother can vegetables in a pressure canner. I was fascinated by the sound of the weight on the canner’s vent pipe, jiggling and hissing, and was a little scared of it, too. Mom was so calm about the whole thing, though, that when it came time to use a pressure canner myself, I had no doubt that I could do it. But what if you’ve never seen a pressure canner in action? COVID isolation sent you into your garden with packets of seeds last spring and now you are left with more than you can eat fresh. You have never canned before, and you don’t know where to start.
I talked with Chelsea Wunnicke, Family Living Agent at the UW-Richland Extension office the other day. Although she had not been inundated with frantic calls from people new to canning, the few calls she did have were often from someone in their kitchen, knee-deep in fruit or vegetables, wanting to know if the procedure they were using was correct. Chelsea told me that she sometimes had to tell callers that they might want to dump the whole works and start over, as they hadn’t followed approved USDA guidelines. With that in mind, she had some information for me to pass along.
The following is a link to six canning videos put out by the Utah State University Extension. In Canning 101, the presenter talks about botulism and how to avoid it, the equipment you will need and how to use it, and everything in between. If you are venturing into the world of canning for the first time, this tutorial will be 37 minutes well spent: https://go.wisc.edu/9p9304. There also is an abundance of information online, some more helpful than others. One tip that came up when I Googled the words canning vegetables that you probably should ignore for your own sanity, is, “Remember: From the garden to the canner in 2 hours.” I used to try to do that. It caused no end of stress for me and my household.
One more thing you might do is call someone you know who does home canning. Ask him or her to come over and walk you through the canning process. I had the opportunity to help my friend in North Carolina earlier this summer, who took her new canner out of its box for the first time during my visit. We watched the video on the product website, then got to work. I left her with pints and pints of deep magenta beets and the confidence to try pressure canning on her own.
I’ve focused on canning here, but if you are also interested in freezing your produce, there are many YouTube videos available to watch. You will also find up-to-date information at https://learningstore.extension.wisc.edu/.
My root crops are ready. I have three strings of onions hanging in a shed. Potatoes and carrots are ready to dig. Soon all there will be left to enjoy are the colorfully showy zinnias I put at the end of every row, and the ornamental sun flowers and deep blue morning glories growing along the fence. Since I won’t be hibernating this winter, I’ll indulge my passion for reading old children’s books and trying new recipes using the food I stored up for the long, cold winter.
Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.