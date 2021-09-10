Close to Home: Harvest time, canning season arrive

I grew up watching my mother can vegetables in a pressure canner. I was fascinated by the sound of the weight on the canner’s vent pipe, jiggling and hissing, and was a little scared of it, too. Mom was so calm about the whole thing, though, that when it came time to use a pressure canner myself, I had no doubt that I could do it. But what if you’ve never seen a pressure canner in action? COVID isolation sent you into your garden with packets of seeds last spring and now you are left with more than you can eat fresh. You have never canned before, and you don’t know where to start.

I talked with Chelsea Wunnicke, Family Living Agent at the UW-Richland Extension office the other day. Although she had not been inundated with frantic calls from people new to canning, the few calls she did have were often from someone in their kitchen, knee-deep in fruit or vegetables, wanting to know if the procedure they were using was correct. Chelsea told me that she sometimes had to tell callers that they might want to dump the whole works and start over, as they hadn’t followed approved USDA guidelines. With that in mind, she had some information for me to pass along.