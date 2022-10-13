Close to Home: Harvest time provides food, enjoyment

Harvest time. Just reading those words gives me a feeling of warmth and a sense of completion. I harvest and eat the fruits of my labor all summer long. But it’s these final days of bringing in root crops and squashes after the first cold snap that are exciting.

I have enough quart jars of tomatoes in the cellar from last year’s harvest to last one more winter. Half-pints of tomato preserves grace my shelves, a kind of marmalade I make using a recipe from my old friend, Gil Parker. Fresh ginger, lemons, and tomatoes make a tangy, fruity slather for hot, buttered biscuits on a cold winter day. The finished product is not only delicious but is also very pretty — all bright red and shiny, with little yellow specks of lemon and ginger and tomato seeds. A delightful reminder of all the good things Gil canned, and of what a good friend he was to us, as so many long-passed friends were in our early days here.

We’ve had our first frost. What we didn’t eat of this year’s small planting of tomatoes, I made into salsa, another kind of slather, this one for refried beans. Onions hang in long braids in the shed. Carrots are in a cooler for now, and potatoes, sorted by size, are in the bin. My bell pepper plants produced in abundance once again. I’m finding a variety of recipes that feature peppers as the main event, including cream cheese pepper enchiladas, a real hit. Still, there are more peppers, which I’m chopping and freezing for winter use. I have enough basil pesto and basil cubes in the freezer to last a couple years. We ate lettuce until our plants went to seed. The slightly bitter arugula still has leaves worthy of salad.

My two zucchini plants gave us just enough. I picked the zucchini small, frying it with onions for a tasty side dish. I made the obligatory double batch of zucchini bread, the only thing one person I know used to think you could do with zucchini. We’ve eaten cucumbers every day since the first one was big enough to pick. Sadly, they are done for this year. In my next trip to the grocery store, I’ll resort to the produce section once more.

On one side of my fenced-in garden, small orange pumpkins hang visible through the browning vines and leaves. In the coming cool days, I’ll light a fire in the cookstove and steam pumpkin for pies and bread.

My son Dan brought an abundance of eggplant from his California garden a couple weeks ago, pooling them with mine to make large batches baba ganoush, an appetizer made of roasted eggplant, tahini, olive oil, garlic, salt, and fresh lemon juice. I’ve been eating it for breakfast, with toast.

The green bean harvest was so-so. I didn’t can as many quarts as I’d hoped, as they came on too slow to fill a canner, so we ate them fresh, almost daily. Nothing like a mess of green beans on the plate as part of a harvest supper. Except for the arugula, once brilliant zinnias now faded to a soft pastel are the only plants left in the vegetable garden. That’s it. The several re-plantings of snap peas, green beans, cilantro, and parsley are all but forgotten in the wake of what I call another successful gardening year.

Two falls ago I canned the legs, thighs, and breasts of retired organic laying hens. When winter settled in, I took the backs and necks and other parts I hadn’t canned out of the freezer, covered them with salty water, simmered them all day, then canned jars and jars of broth. I have a couple jars of chicken left, and enough broth to easily last until well into next year. Rendered chicken fat makes flaky crusts for chicken pies.

Dave adds to the harvest. He hunts for mule deer and antelope in Wyoming.

He hunts for white tail deer on our property. The ground venison in our freezer makes delicious hamburgers and meatloaf, and is a good addition to chili and spaghetti sauce. Some of our meat has a value-added quality, having been made into sausages by our local meat market, and now that we’ve had a lesson in sausage making from a friend, we make more and more of it ourselves.

With grocery prices rising, I realize that all the unpaid work we do pays off in a very big way. Happy Harvest to you. I hope you had as much enjoyment as I’ve had in the garden this year.