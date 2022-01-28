Close to Home: January is movie-watching time

We have very different tastes in movies. Call Dave the Action Movie Guy. You know, “Star Wars,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Clint Eastwood and company. When we watch a movie together that I pick out, his usual sarcastic comment is, “How did I know that all of the actors would have a British accent?” I like the classics. British humor really gets me laughing. And not all the movies are British, anyway. I watch all kinds of foreign films, and don’t mind reading subtitles.

The days get dark early as I write this, and the evenings are long. Watching a movie on occasion can be an enjoyable way to spend the hours after sundown. In my boxed set, “The Romance Collection,” “Special Edition,” are a couple DVDs I’ve watched several times, and will again before this year is out, I’m sure. One of these is the 1995 BBC miniseries “Pride and Prejudice,” the delightful adaptation of Jane Austin’s early 19th century novel. Hero and heroine, Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet, meet and immediately clash. Just as in a long thunderstorm that has periods of noise and flashing and calm, they exchange verbal lightning bolts throughout the story, with the sun occasionally peeking through, only to have the sky cloud over, again. In the mix is a host of often ridiculous characters who help Jane Austin give her commentary of life, especially for English women, at the turn of the century. In the end, of course, Darcy and Miss Bennet finally admit they are in love.

Then there is “Victoria and Albert,” the 2001 mini-series about the romance and life of Queen Victoria of England and her first cousin, Prince Albert of Germany. The film is full of excellent performances by a host of great actors, including Victoria Hamilton, Diana Rigg, Nigel Hawthorne, Peter Ustinov, and David Suchet. I learned a couple interesting facts from the movie. Victoria, a reigning monarch, proposed to Albert, her first cousin. It was Albert who brought the German tradition of the Christmas tree to England.

Years ago my children bought me my own personal copy of “Babette’s Feast.” I’m sure I have watched it 20 times, by now. This movie, in Danish and French with English subtitles, has everything in it — romance, music, thwarted love, religion, art, humor. The last scene in which the elderly group of friends hold hands under the stars and sing of their waning days hits closer to home each time I watch this lovely film.

“Life is Beautiful.” It does take practice to watch the action in a foreign film and read the English subtitles simultaneously. It would be easy to give up and stick with popular culture American films. This film, in Italian and German, is worth the effort. Guido, the main character, is Jewish. He meets Dora, a non-Jewish woman, and contrives in various ways to accidentally bump into her. They eventually marry and have a little boy, Giosuè. It’s World War II, and European Jews are rounded up and carted by train to concentration camps. Guido, his son, and his uncle are pushed into a railroad car to be deported. Dora demands to also be taken to the same camp so she can be near her family. Giosuè loses his toy tank in the fray. Throughout the story, Guido turns this tragedy into a game for Giosuè, promising him a tank at the end of the game if he plays by the rules and gets the most points. Guido also finds opportunities to let Dora, who is in a separate part of the camp, know that he and Giosuè are still alive. I just can’t spoil the ending for you, so I have deleted the next few lines I am very tempted to include. The film is not a spoof or a comedy, but has pathos and beauty especially brought forth by the lovely soundtrack.

I’ve seen, two versions of “The Shadowlands” — one with Anthony Hopkins and the other with Joss Ackland as C.S. Lewis. Based on a true story, both films chronicle the love story between C.S. Lewis, author of a wide body of work, from the children’s classic “The Chronicles of Narnia,” to more weighty works of theology, and an American poet, Joy Davidman. Lewis grows from a rather stodgy, comfortable old bachelor of 58, to a man deeply in love for the first time.

I was introduced to Indian films several years ago, and have grown to love this genre which often, but not always, includes singing and dancing, on the order of our musicals, as the cast will suddenly burst into song and dance. Try “Lagaan,” “Taare Zameen Par,” “Dangal,” “3 Idiots,” “Like Stars on Earth,” “PK,” “The Lunchbox” and “Pad Man” to get a taste of the wide variety of the colorful Indy films out there.

It won’t be long, and we will be busy with maple syrup making, then putting up next year’s firewood, then gardening and yard work. Our restful evenings will be at an end, as workdays are long, and sleep comes soon afterward. I’m interested to know how you like my movie suggestions.

And if all of the above just don’t fit the bill for everyone in your household, try “Gran Torino” starring Clint Eastwood. Even I like that one.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

