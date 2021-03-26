Close to Home: Kudos to election workers, town clerks

April 6 is election day. Spring Election 2021. The odd-numbered year means that it’s time for local town board elections, which take place every two years. Elections bring to mind Margaret Larson, who was chief election inspector for the town of Kickapoo in 2003, the year I was elected clerk. Keith, Margaret’s husband, had been clerk for decades. His cohort, Charles Holcomb had been treasurer for that long, too. But the tide was turning — the computer tide — and they were two old dogs who thought better of learning this really different new trick. Karene Uhe became Charles’ successor, and we had our work cut out for us. It isn’t the administrative town duties, though, that Keith and Charles very generously taught two neophytes who then converted their knowledge to computer, but rather the election itself, that I am thinking of.
Keith, having worked with his trusted chief election inspector for many years, was now free of his clerk duties. He worked even more closely with Margaret and her faithful crew of poll workers. The little custom they shared which I witnessed for the first time took place at an election other than town board elections, because I was present at the town hall to view what I will forever consider a sacred, passionately loving event (when a person is on the ballot, he or she cannot be at the polling place — that would be considered electioneering, an action that is banned in the state of Wisconsin).
Polls opened at 8 a.m. in those years. The lunch table was set up along the wall between the town hall and the garage. An array of slow-cooking casseroles and desserts, along with the already-brewing coffee urn, emitted an intoxicating aroma that would permeate the town hall, keeping the poll workers company throughout the long day. The voter lists and paper ballots were ready. Poll workers, pens in hand, awaited the first voter (voting machines would make their appearance in Vernon County during my second term). The second hand was about 60 seconds to eight.
Margaret stood up, then Keith. Margaret picked up the United States flag on its short pole, and they left the building together. They put the pole into its bracket near the door, and came back in. The polls were open. That’s it. That’s all it was, a little ritual carried out by two people who had worked side by side longer than I’d been on this earth. It still brings tears to my eyes.
When Keith became ill and could no longer help at the polls, Margaret retired from this, her sacred duty. She said it just wasn’t the same without Keith. I got to know Margaret a little bit, her coffee and my pumpkin pie and whipped cream or maybe chocolate cake, Keith’s favorite, at their kitchen table. Her usual no-nonsense exterior softened as she spoke of her years at the polls, her years on the farm, and of the little Sherry School she attended as a girl.
This is who we see when we walk into the polling place to vote — our neighbors and friends, trained in election law, who take the time to assist you and me in one of the greatest privileges that we have. Recent elections have been contentious, and the folks at the polls often get a bad rap. I have suggested to friends who are somewhat suspicious of how elections are carried out, that they volunteer as poll workers. They will learn election law, and will learn the processes of their local voting place. Speaking as one who has been there, let me say, “Hats off to election workers, then and now. Hats off to town clerks. Thank you for all you do.”
Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at dmshort1984@gmail.com.