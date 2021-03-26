Close to Home: Kudos to election workers, town clerks

Margaret stood up, then Keith. Margaret picked up the United States flag on its short pole, and they left the building together. They put the pole into its bracket near the door, and came back in. The polls were open. That’s it. That’s all it was, a little ritual carried out by two people who had worked side by side longer than I’d been on this earth. It still brings tears to my eyes.

When Keith became ill and could no longer help at the polls, Margaret retired from this, her sacred duty. She said it just wasn’t the same without Keith. I got to know Margaret a little bit, her coffee and my pumpkin pie and whipped cream or maybe chocolate cake, Keith’s favorite, at their kitchen table. Her usual no-nonsense exterior softened as she spoke of her years at the polls, her years on the farm, and of the little Sherry School she attended as a girl.

This is who we see when we walk into the polling place to vote — our neighbors and friends, trained in election law, who take the time to assist you and me in one of the greatest privileges that we have. Recent elections have been contentious, and the folks at the polls often get a bad rap. I have suggested to friends who are somewhat suspicious of how elections are carried out, that they volunteer as poll workers. They will learn election law, and will learn the processes of their local voting place. Speaking as one who has been there, let me say, “Hats off to election workers, then and now. Hats off to town clerks. Thank you for all you do.”

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at dmshort1984@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0